Weekend deals: Prime Day is over but these deals are still going

Are you planning to shop online this weekend? It's the perfect time to search for items you need, but your shopping experience will be even more rewarding when you find them on sale. That's where BestReviews comes in. Our team is dedicated to finding quality products in almost every category at the lowest available prices. We do the work for you so all you have to do is browse our favorite weekend deals and save.

1. TCL 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)

Cutting the cable cord in order to save money and customize your TV viewing options is more popular than ever. That's why we love a TV that makes it easy to stream, like the TCL 50-inch model with built-in Roku. In addition to decent sound and life-like images, this smart TV is super simple to set up. What's more, the interface is easy to navigate, and you can control it with the included remote or TCL app that turns your phone into a responsive controller. If you buy now you'll save $21.99, which brings your price to $278.

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Don't worry if you aren't in the market for a new TV but still need an affordable and easy way to stream, because Amazon's Fire TV Stick 2nd Gen model has you covered. If you have an HDTV, all you have to do is plug it in and you are ready to stream from your favorite steaming service providers. The remote is compatible with Alexa, so it can quickly locate your favorite movies, sports, programs, and more with vocal commands. The Fire TV Stick is currently marked down 13%, so get yours today for $34.99.

3. Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber is known for making quality grills, like the Spirit II E-310 3-Burner model that made our list of the best the brand has to offer. For the sale price of $449 (a savings of $89), you'll get a well-built grill that's powered with liquid propane for fast, even results. The Infinity ignition system ensures quick starts, which is a relief to anyone who has ever struggled to light a grill. Plus, you can prepare enough food for large gatherings thanks to the generous 3-burner cook surface that adds up to 529 square inches total cook space.

4. Better Chef Omelette Maker

Quite often a basic small appliance is all you need to make life easier in the kitchen, and the Better Chef Omelette Maker is designed to take a lot of work out of preparing delicious breakfast meals. It's crafted similarly to a waffle maker, except it's made especially for omelettes thanks to the four compartments for all of your favorite ingredients, from vegetables to meat to cheese and more. The lid design also means you'll never have to flip your omelettes to get excellent results. Cleanup is easy too, as it boasts non-stick interior surfaces. It's available at an unbeatable price too - just $17.74.

5. Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver

Summer is made for sweet, icy treats, like the snow cones you remember from your childhood. But you won't have to wait for the ice cream man to indulge in delicious flavored ice when you own the Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver that's on sale for just $194.62. It's constructed by a brand that makes professional-grade ice machines, so you can be confident in the results - fluffy, snow-like ice in seconds. The design is also small enough for easy storage, and is backed by a one-year warranty.

6. Underwater Audio HydroActive Short-Cord Waterproof Headphones

Do you need waterproof headphones that are built for swimming? We love the HydroActive Waterproof Headphones for their sleek, comfortable design, short cord, and truly waterproof construction that means you can wear them in the pool or participating in almost any water sport. In addition to being waterproof, they deliver clear sound, so you don't have to compromise in either department. You can save $20 if you buy the HydroActive headphones now - they are available for just $90.

7. Acer Chromebook 11

Soon it will be time to head back to class, and the Acer Chromebook 11 is a nice option for students. It has a practical 11-inch screen, yet is slim and lightweight so it's easy to slide into a backpack. The Chrome operating system provides access to numerous Google apps and makes it easy to work with Microsoft Office files. With 16 GB storage and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's perfect for research, file storage, and web surfing. The Acer Chromebook 11 is currently discounted from $219.99 to $199.

8. Backyard Discovery Columbus All Cedar Wood Playhouse

There is still plenty of summer left for youngsters to enjoy, so what could be better than a playhouse to spark their imagination? We are impressed with the durability of the Backyard Discovery Columbus All Cedar Wood Playhouse that's on sale now for $188.99 (a savings of $35). With windows, a working door, and accessories like a play sink and stove, kids will feel all grown up as they play in their very own house. It's also not difficult to assemble, and is made to withstand the elements season after season.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.