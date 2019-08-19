Weekend deals: Pet bargains in honor of Clear the Shelters

BestReviews is highlighting some unbeatable pet deals this weekend in honor of the nationwide Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Across the country, NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations are collaborating with shelters in a huge adoption push for homeless animals, finding them forever homes by reducing or waiving adoption fees.

Whether you are planning to adopt this Saturday or already have an animal you want to pamper, take a look at our favorite pet-friendly bargains.

1. Midwest Homes for Pets Dog Crate

If you adopt a puppy, crate-training is a great way to introduce them to their new home and begin the housebreaking process. Midwest Homes for Pets offers a line of easy-to-assemble, collapsible crates that are available in a wide range of sizes at various sale prices, like the 30-inch model that's marked down from $69.99 to $34.99.

2. TwinCritters Handcrafted Wool Cat Cave

When you bring home your new shelter cat, a cozy bed where they can snuggle and adjust to their new life. The TwinCritters Handcrafted Wool Cat Cave isn't just a bed; it also provides a comfortable place to hide. It's handmade from natural Merino wool and can be used as a little kitty cave or collapsed into a cushiony bed. The price of $54.88 is a discount of 27%.

3. Coolaroo Steel-Framed Elevated Pet Bed

The right dog bed will keep your new pooch comfortable and last from the puppy phase to adulthood. The Coolaroo Steel-Framed Elevated Pet Bed features a strong frame and breathable fabric, plus it's elevated to keep your pet off the floor. It's available in several colors and sizes that are on sale at various price points, like the large model that's marked down from $39.95 to $26.97.

4. Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl

The Outward Hound Fun Feeder isn't your typical pet bowl. It's structured to make feeding time interactive with its maze-like ridges. This unique design encourages dogs to take their time while they eat, so it's also great for dogs that tend to devour food too quickly. The non-slip base keeps it from sliding across your floor, plus it's dishwasher safe when placed on the top rack. It's currently on sale for $9.89, which is 51% off the usual list price.

5. GoPetClub 72-inch Cat Tree

Cats love to climb, and a durable cat tree will fulfill this urge. The GoPetClub 72-inch Cat Tree is on sale for $69, and is made with suit all of your kitty's climbing needs. Multiple tiers, hiding coves, ladders, and scratching posts will keep your pet occupied for hours, whether she's in the mood to climb, scratch or nap.

6. Good Pet Stuff Hidden Cat Litter Planter

A litter box comes with the territory of being a cat owner, but that doesn't mean it has to detract from your décor. That's why we love the Good Pet Stuff Hidden Cat Litter Planter that literally looks like a potted plant. Looks are deceiving, because it's actually a stylish covered litter box that could fit in any room of your home. It's also great for cat owners with no extra space to conceal a regular litter box. Get one for your kitty this weekend and pay $56.99 (a savings of 37%).

6. Living World Deluxe Small Animal Habitat

You probably think of dogs and cats when you think of homeless animals, but rabbits often end up in local shelters too. If you find a bunny in need of a good home, the Living World Deluxe Small Animal Habitat is on sale for $139.99 and will provide a cozy shelter. It's made for indoor use and features an open-wire design so it's easy to interact with small pets. It has two levels and enough space for a litter pan, food and water bowls, plus room to hide and play.

7. Pet Gear No-Zip NV Pet Stroller for Cats/Dogs

With the Pet Gear No-Zip NV Pet Stroller, you can take your pampered pet with you in style without breaking the bank, thanks to the $225.99 sale price (a savings of $70). We love the no-zip closure that is easy to open and close and the large pneumatic wheels that provide a smooth ride. In addition to a panoramic window, this stroller also has a durable canopy to protect pets from sun and rain.

8. Fat Cat Scratchy Mat Doorknob Hanger Cat Toy

Cats have a natural urge to scratch, but a scratching toy can encourage them to stay away from furniture. That's why we like the Fat Cat Scratchy Mat Doorknob Hanger Cat Toy that's on sale for $9.12. Although inexpensive, it's quite useful as it attracts felines with the catnip-infused scratching surface and feather toy. Simply hang it over a doorknob and kitty will take it from there.

9. Tug Retractable Tape Dog Leash

Taking your dog for walks is a great way to bond and exercise together. The Tug Retractable Tape Dog Leash is a bargain at $19.99, which is half off the usual price. You'll get 16 feet of tangle-free tape leash with a locking system that puts you in control. The handle has a slip-resistant coating for added stability if your pooch needs a little work learning how to walk on a leash.

10. Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum

The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away delivers powerful suction that can whisk away pet hairs. It's upright, but the canister also detaches so you can use it as a hand-held vac for hard to reach areas such as around litter boxes. Add the HEPA filtration system that reduces allergens and you have a vacuum that's perfect for pet owners. It's currently discounted $100, bringing the price down to $299.99.

