Weekend deals: Outdoor hosting must-haves for less

Graduations, reunions, holidays - there will be a lot of reasons to get together with family and friends this season, and no one wants to be cooped up indoors when the weather is warm and sunny. Whatever gatherings you have planned this summer, you can take the party outside when you have the right equipment. What's more, many of these outdoor entertaining items are on sale just in time for upcoming celebrations. From furniture to grills and everything in between, take advantage of some of our favorite hot deals this weekend, and get the party started.

1. Crosley Furniture Sedona Solid-Cast Aluminum Outdoor Cocktail Table

Whether you will be serving cold beverages or an entire meal at your next outdoor gathering, you're going to need a table. Crosley Furniture's Sedona Outdoor Cocktail Table has made our list of top models for its attractive cast aluminum construction that's made to withstand the elements and roomy, rectangular design that can accommodate a group of people. It's currently on sale just in time for the season at a 45% savings, bringing the sale price down to $126.96.

2. Home Styles Biscayne 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Small groups will have a great time gathering around the Home Styles Biscayne Outdoor Dining Set, that includes an attractive round table and four chairs. Each piece is made of cast aluminum, so they are constructed for years of outdoor enjoyment. The black finish and attractive metalwork give it classic appeal that goes perfectly with almost any outdoor décor. It you buy now, you'll enjoy a savings of almost $500 and pay only $705.15.

3. AZ Patio Heaters Propane Fire Pit, Antique Bronze Finish

You can keep your outdoor celebration going long after dark with the AZ Patio Heaters Propane fire pit that's on sale for $272.01, a 32% savings. It's powered by propane and delivers 40,000 BTU output. On chilly evenings, you'll appreciate its ability to radiate heat up to a 15-foot radius. We also love the classic square design and attractive bronze finish that combine to spruce up any outdoor entertainment space.

4. Weber Spirit II E-210 Sapphire LP Outdoor Gas Grill

If you are entertaining outdoors, you should be cooking outdoors too. The Weber Spirit II E-210 is one of the grill maker's most popular models because it makes outdoor meal prep a breeze. It boasts the brand's Infinity ignition system that's extremely reliable, and a two-burner cooktop with 450 total square feet cooking space. The folding side table and grill tool hooks keeps your grilling essentials close by. You can choose from liquid propane or natural gas options, both marked down to $349.

5. Cosco Outdoor Living Indoor/Outdoor Folding Serving Cart

You won't have to make numerous trips indoors and outdoors to serve your party guests when you have a handy cart. Cosco's Outdoor Living Indoor/Outdoor Folding Serving Cart is currently $10 off the usual price, and has a lot to offer for just $69.79. It features dual shelves for towing several items at once, and sturdy wheels that make it simple to move. You won't have to hassle with assembly or storage either, thanks to the foldable design that comes pre-assembled and folds easily to a compact size when you are done using it.

6. Brightown 50-Foot Globe Outdoor Patio String Lights

It's easy to set a festive mood at an outdoor gathering with proper lighting. That's why we like Brightown's 50-Foot Globe Patio String Lights that are specifically designed for outdoor use. They emit an attractive warm glow and can be used in numerous outdoor settings. The globe design is suitable for casual parties to formal celebrations. Each 50-foot strand is marked down from $59.99 to $32.99.

7. Coleman Cooler 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler

You can't have a summer get-together without cold drinks. The Coleman 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler has ample space to hold as many as 95 canned beverages, and has durable insulation that can maintain ice for as many as five days. Bonus features include tough wheels so you can move it around without struggling, lid-top can holders for keeping your drinks safe, and a convenient drain that resists leaks. You can get yours on sale in time for your next outdoor event for only $49.

8. Park & Sun Sports Portable Indoor/Outdoor Badminton Net System with Carrying Bag and Accessories

Nothing compliments an outdoor gathering like some friendly competition. Badminton is a classic lawn game, and the Park & Sun Sports Indoor/Outdoor set has everything you need to get the action started. For $80.49, you'll get four rackets, three shuttlecocks, a net, and the necessary hardware for secure setup. It even comes with a carrying bag to take the fun with you.

9. Baden Champions Series Volleyball Set

If volleyball is more your style, Baden Champions has a set that's built for the backyard, park, or beach. It includes a regulation-sized net, volleyball, and rugged stakes and poles to keep all of the components securely in place during play. It also includes a carrying bag that's just the right size to tote all of the pieces. It's also a bargain at $87.99, marked down from the usual price of $110.99.

