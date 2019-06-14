Weekend deals: Our favorite products for outdoor exploration

Summer will officially start next week, and now is a great time to shop and save money. Many retailers are offering deep discounts on everything from seasonal items to products that you can use all year round. We've searched for deals for you so all you have to do is check out our findings below to get in on some of the best bargains on the market right now.

1. iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

Don't have a lot of extra time to dedicate to keeping your floors vacuumed? Let the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum do the work for you. It has a three-stage cleaning system that tackles dirt, debris, and pet hairs while also filtering allergens. With built-in smart technology, you can control it with your smartphone through the iRobot HOME app plus this capable cleaning robot is compatible with Alexa. It even knows when it's time to return to its base for recharging so it can get back to work. The 960 is available now for $499, which will save you $200 off the usual price.

2. Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill

Sometimes all you need is a portable grill to take along for picnics, tailgating parties, and small get-togethers. Not only is the Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill built to last, but it's easy to afford thanks to the $84.95 sale price. This rugged little grill is manufactured by a top name in cast iron, and arrives pre-seasoned. It offers two height settings and a draft door, plus a cooking surface with enough space to prepare several servings of your favorite grilled foods.

3. Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set, 14-Piece

Don't forget the cooking utensils next time you fire up your outdoor grill. The Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set includes 14 pieces - everything thing you need to flip burgers, turn hotdogs, and remove cooked food from your grill. The pieces have long handles and are crafted in stainless steel, plus they come nicely organized in a well-made aluminum storage case. You'll even get corn holders and a bottle opener that's built into the spatula. The value this set offers is also impressive because it's marked down from $49.99 to $33.02.

4. Coleman Camping Coffeemaker

If camping is in your plans this summer, you don't have to forgo your morning cup of coffee when spending time in the great outdoors. That's because this Coleman Camping Coffeemaker doesn't require electricity to work, just a hot camp stove. It's situated on a steel base that heats the pot and brews up to 10 cups of coffee quickly when placed over a camp stove burner. The swing-out filter basket means no grounds in your coffee. It's currently on sale for just $31.99.

5. Instant Pot 6-Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

If you are ready to simplify your life with a multi-cooker, check out the 6-quart Instant Pot that's marked down from $99.95 to $59.95. That's an impressive savings considering it's like having seven appliances in one - it's a warmer, steamer, rice maker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, and can make yogurt and sauté. The 14 preset programs take the guesswork out of preparing popular dishes, and the 24-hour timer allows you to set it for delayed starts for perfect results.

6. Sony Alpha a7IIK Mirrorless Digital Camera with 28-70mm Lens

Smartphones are great for taking pictures, but sometimes there's nothing like having an actual camera to record your memories. The Sony Alpha Digital Camera is designed to capture action without blur thanks to its built-in stabilization system. It can record in high definition image quality, and snaps awe-inspiring photos thanks to the 24.3MP resolution. Auto-focus eliminates the guesswork of capturing crisp, vivid photos. For the sale price of $998, can save $200 and get yours just in time to record your special moments this summer.

7. Kindle Paperwhite

https://www.amazon.com/Kindle-Paperwhite-Waterproof-Storage-Special/dp/B07CXG6C9W

You don't need to lug around books to enjoy your summer reading list. That's because the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader allows you to download your favorite book and other publications, then stores them as long as you need for a pleasant reading experience. The combination of the built-in light, 300 ppi resolution, and no-glare screen makes text crisp and clear. What's more, this updated model features the popular compact 6-inch screen with a waterproof build so you can take it with you almost anywhere you go. Grab yours now for only $99.99 and you'll save $30.

8. Aurosports 10x25 Folding High Powered Binoculars

If you are looking for basic binoculars to take along on hikes and trips, Aurosports 10x25 Folding High Powered Binoculars are affordable and packed with features. The price is currently marked down to $27.99, a 15% savings. This foldable model is lightweight and compact, and even comes with a carry case. The durable, waterproof build can hold up to wear and tear. The lenses are easy to put into focus, and provide decent viewing in low-light settings. We think the Auroports are great for bird watches who don't need to see beyond the 10x25 power, or for children who like to explore and discover.

9. Dtown Insulated Hydration Pack Backpack

Don't set out on a hike in the warm summer weather without an ample water supply. The Dtown insulated Hydration Pack Backpack makes it easy to stow up to 10 liters of water, plus it features extra pockets for stashing small gear. It has a lightweight construction that makes it comfortable to wear, plus you'll love that the insulated bladder keeps water cold for up to four hours. At a discount of 58%, it's hard to pass up the $24.98 price tag.

