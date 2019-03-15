Weekend deals: The latest tech for less

If you've had your eye on a new piece of tech, why wait to purchase it? Now is the perfect time to treat yourself to a smart watch or give the gift of a Bluetooth speaker for an upcoming special occasion or birthday. Those and many more items, from basic to advanced, are on sale this weekend at prices that are just as appealing as the innovative technology they offer. Read on to find some amazing deals, and get yours before they sell out.

1. Fire HD 10 Tablet with Standing Case

The Fire HD 10 Tablet with the Amazon Standing Case is currently on sale for just $179.98. The speedy tablet features a vivid 10-inch screen with HD image quality and 32GB of storage space. You don't even have to lift a finger to stream, play games, or watch your favorite videos, because it's compatible with Alexa's voice command technology. The case keeps it in an upright position, plus opening and closing the lid will awaken or put the device to sleep with a simple flick of the wrist.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop

Gaming on a laptop is exciting when you have a responsive device with a gorgeous display. The ASUS TUF is ready for the action, thanks to the 120hz display, wide 15.6-inch screen, and GTX 1060 graphics. It also boasts the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor and Windows 10 Home operating system. The combination of the tough build and slim design makes it practical to take your games with you almost anywhere you go. And when the action heats up, the system's 12v dual fans lets you play it cool. Get yours today for $300 off the regular price - just $999.

3. Apple Watch Series 3

Are you looking for a great buy on an Apple Watch? The Series 3 is currently on sale for $199; that's a savings of $80 for a watch that's packed with features. It tracks various fitness metrics and monitors heart rate, and can even be worn while swimming. And while it lacks some of the capabilities of pricier Apple watches, it offers reliable WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, built-in GPS, and sporty styling. The 38mm aluminum case gives it a great look that's practical for men and women.

4. Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker

You probably know that Bose offers some of the best surround sound technology on the market, but did you know the brand also makes wireless speakers? The SoundLink Revolve emits the awesome sound with rich bass you'd expect from a device by Bose, but also offers much more. It has a modern design and a solid build, and will impress with its 12-hour battery life from a single charge. The reliable Bluetooth connectivity with 30-foot range will enhance your listening experience. Although the list price is $199, this amazing little speaker is marked down this weekend to the sale price of $159.

5. Sceptre 50-Inch Slim TV

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a remarkable TV, and the Sceptre 50-Inch Slim model proves it. This TV has been revamped for 2019, and offers nice colors and decent HD picture quality. Although it's not a smart model, it has mobile high definition link or MHL that makes it easy to stream video directly from your smart device. But possibly the best reason to love this TV is the price - just $229.97. That's a savings of over 50% off the usual price!

6. Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

Several features are important when it comes to wireless earbuds. Reliable connectivity, rich, balanced sound, and a comfortable fit all make these handy devices more enjoyable to wear and use. The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones deliver all of these capabilities plus auto pause that engages as soon as they are removed. They also resist sweat and moisture and get decent battery life per charge, which are must-have features for active lifestyles. The 30% off sale price is another appealing features - you can get a pair now for only $119.

7. Echo 2nd Generation Smart Speaker with Alexa

We love the Echo 2nd Generation Speaker for its intuitive technology that includes compatibility with Alexa voice assistant. All you have to do is ask and this little gadget delivers. From listening to your favorite music to finding the latest news and weather updates to controlling other smart devices, the Echo 2nd Gen can do it all while producing clear, balanced sound. The $74.99 price tag is another reason to get yours today.

8. Logitech Harmony 650 Infrared All in One Remote Control

If you've always wanted to control your devices with one convenient remote, the Logitech Harmony 650 is the one to get. It can handle up to eight Mac and Windows devices, and it easy to set up and use. It's even compatible with thousands of brands and more than 225,000, so chances are it will work for yours. And if you run into any issues as you discover its possibilities, the company offers reliable tech support to give you a hand. It's on sale now for $48.86, which is a savings of $41.74.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.