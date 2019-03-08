Weekend deals: Items to make tax prep easier

Tax season is in full gear, and the April 15th deadline will be here before you know it. Few people like the process of filing taxes, but it's an annual task that must be done. Now is the perfect time to stop procrastinating, get organized, and purchase the tools you need so you can complete your taxes. We've put together a list of tax-prep helpers that are available at great prices to help you get started, get your taxes filed, and stop thinking about them for another year.

1. H&R Deluxe

Doing your own taxes is a great way to save money, and isn't as complicated as you may fear. H&R's Deluxe tax software makes it easy for most consumers to file their taxes - it guides you through a step-by-step process with clarifying tips throughout. Although state taxes require a separate package and it's not ideal for filers with complicated forms and deductions, the Deluxe package is an affordable and basic tax software. It's currently marked down from $29.99 to $22.49.

2. H&R Premium

For filers with taxes that are a bit more challenging, H&R offers a the Premium package that supports schedules A and C. It's suitable for those who work as independent contractors or do freelance gigs, and can also handle the tax needs of investors and homeowners. It's on sale for $37.49; regularly priced at $49.99. State tax filing will cost a bit extra, but can also be completed with an add-on package.

3. Intuit TurboTax Basic

Are your taxes basic and your budget tight? TurboTax Basic is only $29.99 for the Mac and PC downloadable or disc versions. While the software will attempt to upcharge you, don't succumb to the pressure. The basic version is easy to use and comes with free customer support despite the low price. That's why it's also a good choice for first-time filers who aren't quite yet comfortable filing their own taxes.

4. Intuit TurboTax Deluxe

We love that TurboTax's Deluxe software allows filers to complete federal and state taxes all for one price. It's also easy to use, and geared toward helping you make the most of applicable deductions. You can download it or choose disc form for Mac or PC. Most filers who don't have extremely complicated taxes will find it useful and easy to follow. It's currently $10 off the usual price - just $49.99.

5. HP 12CP Financial Calculator

Doing your taxes requires working with numbers, and working with numbers is easier with a reliable calculator. The HP 12CP Financial Calculator features a user-friendly design that makes it easy to take with you or set on your desk to compute numbers. It's made with business purposes in mind and offers 120 functions for all of your mathematical needs. You can have yours in time to get your taxes calculated for only $49.73, a price that reflects 38% savings off retail.

6. WD 1TB Black My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

Don't risk losing the important documents and financial information you need for your taxes by backing them up for added peace of mind. The WD 1TB My Passport External Hard Drive is on sale for only $48.99, and has the capabilities that do-it-yourself tax filers need. In addition to providing password protection and ample storage space for your work, it has a streamlined design that makes it easy to transport if you need to pay a visit to your accountant.

7. Sauder Edge Water Lateral File Cabinet

From employer financial statements to receipts to the previous year's taxes, you are going to need a place to store and organize your documents to make tax-time a bit more efficient. The Sauder Edge Water Lateral File Cabinet has an attractive design with an estate black finish that looks great in any room, yet has all of the hardware needed inside the double drawers to place numerous file folders. There's ample room to keep everything you need for this year's taxes and beyond, all for the price of $203.66 - that's a savings of $125.29 of the list price.

8. Apple MacBook Pro

In order to prepare and file your own taxes, you are going to need a reliable laptop computer. That makes tax season the perfect time to treat yourself to the impressive Apple MacBook Pro. The latest version of this popular device offers loads of storage space and the speedy Intel Core i7 processor so you have can store your necessary documents, download tax software, and get the task done promptly and efficiently. We think you'll also love the Retina display and the 15-inch screen. Get yours today at a $300 savings for the sale price of $2,499.



