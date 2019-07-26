Weekend deals: An excellent deal on home security, and more

Convenience, entertainment, security, and more - we've found deals for you this weekend that will improve your life in numerous ways while simultaneously saving you money. You don't have to spend time searching for the best prices available, because we've done the work for you. We've also searched numerous categories, so there's a little something for every savvy shopper on our list. So check out these awesome bargains, and get ready to shop and save.

1. SimpliSafe Home Security Systems

Have you been thinking about adding the protection of a security system to your home? If so, head on over to SimpliSafe's website and take advantage of special offer that will only last until July 31. You'll get 15% off plus a free camera, so you can begin feeling the peace of mind that 24-hour professional monitoring provides. The system is super easy to set up, and offers four key components to keeping your house, apartment, or business protected - video monitoring, glass breakage detection, and sensors that monitor entry and motion. No contracts and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee sweeten the deal.

2. Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker

There's nothing quite like homemade ice cream, and you can enjoy making your own with the Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker. It can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream or gelato, and comes with two paddles. The "keep cool" function keeps your ice cream cold for up to 10 minutes after a batch is made. This machine earns the top spot on our list of the best ice cream makers available by Cuisinart, so we are thrilled to find it on sale for $217.99 - an outstanding savings of 60% off the usual price of $545.

3. Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Qt 7-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Cooker

You've probably heard how an Instant Pot can make your life easier, but you don't need the largest model if you are only cooking for yourself or a small family. We love that the Duo Mini has a small footprint, yet offers seven functions that make it like owning several appliances in one convenient unit. It's programmable, so you can set it and forget it, and enjoy your food when meal time rolls around without spending a lot of time in the kitchen. Grab yours this weekend and you'll save 25%, which brings your cost to just $59.95.

4. Greenworks BA09B00 9 Amp Jet Blower

Fall is just a few months away, and when the season comes so do the falling leaves. Be ready with the Greenworks 9-Amp Jet Blower that is marked down from $49.99 to $36.17. This affordable but powerful lawn tool delivers air blasts as fast as 130 MPH, yet at only 5.6 pounds it's easy to maneuver. Variable speed options and a cord lock feature add to the convenience factor, while the 4-year warranty adds to the value.

5. August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, 3rd gen

If you love adding smart gadgets to your home, check out the August Smart Lock Pro+Connect. Download the app and you can use your smartphone to operate the lock and monitor your door, even from a distance. Installation is straightforward, so you'll be retiring your key in no time. DoorSense function confirms that your door is locked and secure. It's also compatible with Alexa, so the Pro+Connect is always at your command. Get yours now for $198.48 and save $81.51.

6. Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System

Whether you are setting up a home theater system or just love to fill your living space with bold sound, we think you'll appreciate all that the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System has to offer. You can expect 500 watts of continuous power, and as much as 1,000 watts at peak times. It includes six speakers that emit bass that will make you think you are in a theater. Remote control included. The sale price is impressive too - just $249.63 marked down from $399.

7. City Jogger City Mini GT

Get out and get active with your little one with the City Jogger City Mini GT that's marked down 30%, so you pay only $251.99. With superior suspension and large, non-flat tires, it's built to move smoothly over different types of road and trail surfaces. Your little one will appreciate the cozy reclining seat, plus you can adjust the sun shade for added comfort. It's also folds easily and is reasonably lightweight, so transporting and storing it is a breeze.

8. Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-piece Bakeware Set

Now is the perfect time to update your bakeware before this year's holiday baking season arrives. We love the comprehensiveness of Calphalon's 10-piece set that includes all the pieces you'll need for your favorite recipes. Crafted with heavy-gauge steel cores, each piece bakes evenly for excellent results. The nonstick surfaces make foods slide off effortlessly, plus cleanup is easy too. Get your set now because at the sale price of $86.99, supplies won't last.

