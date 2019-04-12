Weekend deals: Eco-friendly products on sale for Earth Day

Earth Day is just around the corner so now is the perfect time to begin your commitment to a greener lifestyle with eco-conscious products. There are items in numerous categories that promote the use of sustainable materials, as well as those that lead to less waste in landfill, conserve energy, and protect nature. We've found some great low prices on many earth-loving essentials, so you can save some money while you do your part to save the planet.

1. FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter

Nothing nourishes plants like putting important nutrients back into the soil like organic materials. Fortunately turning your grass clippings, leaves, and other plant materials into compost is easy with the FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter. The dual chambers boast sturdy construction and can hold up to 37 gallons. All you have to do it turn it several times every few days and soon you'll have a natural fertilizer that's good for the environment. It was already our favorite value-priced composter, and the sale price of $85.38 makes it too good to pass up.

2. Chef'n EcoCrock Counter Compost Bin

Did you know you can also make compost right on your kitchen counter? The Chef'n EcoCrock Counter Compost Bin is small enough not to take up too much space in your kitchen, yet can hold up to three quarts of scraps from fruits and vegetables that later give back to the earth when you spread it on your garden. You'll appreciate the carbon filtration system that controls odors, and the bucket design that's easy to clean. The EcoCrock is currently marked down more than $18 off, bringing the price to $34.09.

3. Your Sustainable Home Living: Biological Food, Grocery Shopping, Sustainable Kitchen and Eco-Friendly Products

Are you looking for ideas to live a more sustainable, earth-friendly life? If so, "Your Sustainable Home Living" is a worthwhile read. It's packed with eco-friendly tips, including ways to cut back on energy use, ideas for recycling items, how to eat more plant-based foods, and more. This handy sustainable living guide comes at no cost with Kindle Unlimited service, and is only $13.47 for the paperback version.

4. Mountain Tech Eco Solutions 41-Quart Blue Plastic Indoor Recycling Trash Can

If you are ready to start recycling, a recycling receptacle will help you get off to a good start. The Mountain Tech Eco Solutions Recycling Trash Can can easily fit up to 41 quarts of recyclables, and works well with any 13-gallon trash bag. It also features the recycling symbol on all four sides, so it's unmistakable what its purpose is. It's on sale for $27.99, making it an unbeatable bargain that you can place in your kitchen, garage, office, or anywhere else you want to collect recyclables.

5. ANUANT Separate Recycling Waste Bin Bags

One bin not enough? ANUANT's set of four recycling bins make it simple to sort your recyclables at home. For just $23.99 you get a glass, can, paper, and plastic bin that you can place in your kitchen, utility room, or garage. Each bin is made of eco-friendly material, and is easy to wipe clean. What's more, each bin has a durable handle so all you have to do is grab and go when it's time to send the materials off to be recycled.

6. Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle

Did you know that more than 20 billion plastic water bottles are disposed of in landfills each year? You can do your part to reduce this astronomical number by drinking from a reusable water bottle. The Simple Modern Wave Water Bottle is our favorite for its durable, double-walled design that keeps drinks hot or cold. It's made of stainless steel that resists corrosion, and it doesn't tend to sweat. It also comes in numerous fun designs so you are sure to find one that fits your eco-conscious style. You can choose from 9 to 34 ounce sizes, priced from $10.99 to $31.99.

7. Seed Needs Bulk Package of 1,000+ Seeds, Sunflower Crazy Mixture

There's nothing more earth-friendly than planting flowers that help bees thrive. Seed Needs offers an impressive sunflower mixture for only $10 that's sure to get these important pollinators buzzing in your garden this season. With more than 15 sunflower varieties and 1,000 seeds, you'll attract numerous bees while you beautify your property. The plants produce a variety of vibrant colors, so they are also attractive to birds that stop by for a visit.

8. Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mower

Sun Joe TJ603E 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator

Using less fuel is also a great way to protect the environment. That's why we love Sun Joe's line of outdoor lawn equipment that's powered by battery or electricity - no oil or gas required. The brand's Cordless Lawn Mower runs by rechargeable battery and boasts a rugged 40-volt brushless motor and is Energy Star rated. It's fairly quiet to operate and comes with a bag to catch grass clippings. It's on sale now for only $199.99.

Sun Joe's 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator is just $99.99, marked down $50. The 12-Amp motor produces impressive power, yet this tough yard tool is lightweight and easy to maneuver. It can tackle 16-inch paths, so you can have your garden ready to plant in no time.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.