Weekend deals: Check out these early summer deals

From toys to tools, we found something for everyone in our search for this weekend's deals. Our current list includes must-have bargains available at discounted prices, so you can shop for items you want and save money in the process. It doesn't matter if you are looking for a cool toy, a belated Father's Day gift, or something to treat yourself, because we have you covered.

1. Fire HD 10 Tablet

If you are in the market for a tablet, now is a good time to purchase the Fire HD 10 with standing case for the sale price of $179.98. Use the handy case to prop up the tablet and enjoy the crisp high definition image quality on the 10-inch screen. You can do work or enjoy exciting entertainment with the 32 GB storage and long battery life. Plus the Fire HD 10 is compatible with Alexa, so it's always at your command.

2. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

The Echo family of smart speakers are customer favorites for their responsive voice-controlled technology, but we understand that not everyone has experience with this innovative technology. If you are ready to give it a tray, the Echo Dot is an affordable option that's currently on sale for a mere $29.99 - a savings of 40% off the retail price. It's easy to set up and use, and works by simply asking Alexa to locate your favorite music, check on the weather, find the latest news, and countless other smart tasks. And once you master the technology, you can even use it to control other compatible smart devices in your home.

3. Breville Die-Cast Long Slot Smart Toaster

Have you always wanted a high-end toaster? If so, the Breville Die-Cast Long Slot Smart Toaster is one of our favorite models for its sleek design, impressive features, and wide, long slots. Bagels and other thick breads are no problem for this premium gadget and its numerous settings that will toast them to perfection. We also love the brushed die-cast finish that looks great in custom and contemporary kitchens. Get yours on sale now for $157.95 and save more than $20.

4. Bosch Power Tools Combo Kit

Father's Day may be this weekend but it doesn't mean it's too late to grab a gift.. The Bosch Power Tools Combo Kit has features dad will love, plus you'll appreciate the low marked-down price of $99 - a savings of more than $60. The kit includes an impact driver and drill/driver with a tough case, plus two batteries and a charger to keep them powered and ready to go to work. Both tools are lightweight and compact yet powerful enough to accomplish numerous DIY and building projects around the house.

5. Graco Simpleswitch Portable High Chair and Booster

A high chair is a necessity for any little one, but what about when she outgrows it? The Graco Simpleswitch solves this problem, because it's a high chair and booster seat in one. As a high chair, it's portable and capable of accommodating kids up to 37 pounds. When it's time to graduate to a booster seat, it converts easily and can hold youngsters until they reach about 60 pounds. Durable, easy-to-clean tray included. The Simpleswitch is currently discounted from $79.99 to $57.99, so get yours while supplies last.

6. Tot Tutors Kids' 2-in-1 Plastic Building Blocks-Compatible Activity Table and 2 Chairs Set

Give your child's imagination a boost with the Tot Tutors Kids' 2-in-1 Building Blocks Compatible Activity Table and Chairs Set. It has a unique surface that's designed to serve as a base for a variety of building blocks, and includes a storage compartment to keep them organized. Parents appreciate the lightweight yet durable construction, while kids love the bold, fun colors. You can buy one for your child's room for $44.97 and save $32 off the usual price.

7. Christopher Knight Home The Carolina Beckley 8-pc Outdoor Wood Sofa Seating Set

Your family and friends will enjoy outside get-togethers at your house when you complete your outdoor living space with the Christopher Knight Home Carolina Berckley 8-piece Outdoor Wood Sofa Seating Set. For the sale price of $675.99 - a savings of $133.90 - you'll get two love seats and four chairs with comfortable cushions plus two coffee tables. Each piece is made of handsome acacia hardwood with an attractive, natural finish that will compliment any outdoor décor.

8. Apple Watch Series 4

The Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for $349, so now is the perfect time to upgrade to this sleek smart watch that features cutting-edge technology. In addition to accurate GPS, it offers activity tracker capabilities that can monitor numerous fitness metrics, including heart rate and workouts. Although the screen is large, it also has a slim build and feels nice on the wrists. You can choose from several stylish colors as well.

9. Shop-Vac 8-Gallon 6.0 Peak HP Stainless Wet Dry Vacuum

Cleaning up serious messes doesn't have to be a hassle. The Shop-Vac 8-Gallon 6.0 Wet Dry Vacuum has features that make it easy to use, like a conveniently-placed drain, rear wheels, and a strong handle. Ample on-board tools are there when you need them, and reliable suction stands up to tough clean-up tasks. Now is a great time to invest in this rugged machines, because it's marked down from $129.99 to $89.99.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.