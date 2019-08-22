Weekend deals: Celebrate with Dermstore’s anniversary savings

If you're looking for deals on beauty, hair care, and skincare products this weekend, Dermstore is celebrating its 25th anniversary by offering savings to savvy shoppers. In addition to the already low prices and member rewards points, you can further save by shopping qualifying event specials marked down as much as 25% with the promo code CELEBRATE.

We've searched Dermstore's inventory and found some unbeatable discounts to give you a head start. But there's no time to waste - the anniversary sale prices will end on Aug. 25, so shop now and save.

1. Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant offers a unique and easy way to exfoliate your skin for a more vibrant complexion. It's made with salicylic acid that targets different types of blemishes to even out skin tone and texture. Because it's in liquid form, this exfoliant is easy to apply. You can save 20% during the weekend sale event and get it for $23.60.

2. Obagi Professional-C Serum 20%

If you love what a vitamin C serum can do for your skin, now is the optimal time to try one of the top brands on the market. Obagi's Professional-C Serum 20% is marked down to $107.95, a discount of 15%. It's one of our favorite serums for the highly concentrated vitamin C formula that evens out skin tone, reduces the signs of sun damage, and gives skin an overall glowing appearance. This serum also contains antioxidants that make it a suitable beauty product for sun worshipers to add to their skincare routines.

3. NuFACE Mini and Gel Primer

Non-invasive beauty gadgets that you can use at home are gaining popularity as technology improves and consumers search for ways to save money on frequent salon visits. That's why we like the NuFACE Mini -- a safe and easy way to pamper your skin. This device utilizes electrical microcurrent technology that helps tone facial muscles and promote increased circulation. What's more, you only have to use it for five minutes each day for maximum effectiveness. When you order, you'll also get a tube of gel primer to get you started. Buy yours during the anniversary event and pay $159.20 - a savings of 20%.

4. R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist

Life can be busy, and a dry shampoo product can refresh your hair when there's no time to wash and style it. This weekend, R+Co Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist is discounted 25%, bringing the price of a large bottle down to $21. It's made with nourishing ingredients that strengthen hair, plus it improves shine while removing product buildup without leaving behind a powder like some products in its class.

5. Bioderma Sensibio H2O

Sometimes a simple skincare product makes a big difference. Bioderma's Sensibio H2O is a micelle cleansing water that is both gentle and effective when it comes to removing makeup and skin impurities. It's made with fatty acid esters that cleanse without over-stripping, plus it contains vitamin E that nourishes and protects skin. It contains no oil, fragrances, or parabens. You can save 25% during the Dermstore anniversary event, so you'll pay $11.18 for a large bottle.

6. Dermalogica Age Smart Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50

Packed with amino acids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and plant-based moisturizing ingredients, Dermalogica's Age Smart Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 is a skincare product that can deliver impressive results. This rich moisturizer is great for dry, damaged, and mature skin, and it can plump up fine lines and improve texture. The fact that it contains SPF 50 means that it also works as a shield against future damage from the sun and environment. Give it a try this weekend and you'll save 20% while it's marked down from $73 to $58.40.

7. Neocutis LUMIÈRE Illuminating Eye Cream

It's a good idea to invest in a moisturizer that's formulated especially for the delicate skin around the eyes. That's why we were excited to find that Neocutis Lumiere is on sale for $72.75 - a savings of 25%. Enriched with antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, this cream is made to hydrate skin and tackle lines and wrinkles. It even contains special proteins that help rejuvenate aging skin.

8. Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer

The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer by Smashbox is one of Dermstore's 25% off deals for the anniversary sale, so you'll pay $27. This primer will provide the perfect backdrop for your favorite makeup products as it improves overall skin texture and helps makeup stay put for all-day wear. The formula is made without harsh chemicals or fragrance and is cruelty-free.

9. Murad Clarifying Cleanser

People who are prone to a variety of breakouts need a cleanser made to treat these concerns. Fortunately, Murad Clarifying Cleanser is made with skin problems in mind. Plant-based oils and extracts moisturize and protect, while salicylic acid cleans and unblocks pores. We also think you'll appreciate the gel consistency that penetrates quickly for a deep clean. The sale price is 20% off, so you can give this effective cleanser a try for $24.

