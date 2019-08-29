Weekend deals: Best offers in Macy's Labor Day Sale

Labor Day weekend is the ideal time to rest, relax, and take advantage of end-of-summer sales. To celebrate the last holiday weekend of the season, Macy's is having its annual Labor Day Sale with savings on a wide range of home goods.

You can save on several items using the promo code WKND. The sale ends on Sept. 2, and products are going to sell out throughout the event, so shop now to get in on these deals.

Here are the products that stand out to us and are worth your attention.

1. Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 Luggage Collection

If you're looking for luggage, the end of summer is the time to buy. Pieces of the Samsonite Spin Tech 4.0 Luggage Collection are on sale this weekend. This set offers many travel-worthy features including tough wheels, durable hard-side construction, and a stylish appearance. The 20" spinner suitcase is available for $139.99, the 25" for $169.99, and you'll pay only $199.99 for the roomy 29" model. Each price reflects a savings of 50%, plus you can save an additional 15% when you apply the code WKND.

2. Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set

Pyrex has been a popular name in kitchenware for generations, and Macy's has a comprehensive set marked down from $47.99 to $27.99 this weekend. You'll get an additional 20% off with the WKND promo code, meaning you'll pay only $22.39 for six Pyrex containers. There's a lot to love in this set, including two 1-cup containers, two 2-cup containers, a 4-cup container, and a 7-cup container -- all with matching lids.

3. T-Fal Culinaire 16-Pc. Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set

If you want to save serious money on a high-quality cookware set, you can apply the 50% Labor Day sale discount with the 20% off promo code and pay $71.99 on the T-Fal Culinaire 16-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set. The set includes saucepans, frying pans, a griddle, cookie sheet, and Dutch oven, plus you'll get a handy utensil collection. The cookware pieces are crafted with aluminum bases for reliable results and have T-Fal's ProGlide non-stick surfaces so food comes off with ease.

4. Hotel Collection Extra Deep Mattress Pads, Hypoallergenic, Down Alternative Fill

It's easy to get a good night's sleep on your mattress when you top it off right. The Hotel Collection Extra Deep Mattress Pads add a layer of softness that will lull you to sleep, thanks to the down alternative fill. They are also hypoallergenic and made with 500 thread count cotton. The pads are available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king at 50% off, plus you'll save an additional 20% with the special promo code.

5. Martha Stewart Essentials 7-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set with Stand

The Martha Stewart Essentials 7-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set with Stand is available for $10.39 with the 20% off Labor Day promo code on top of the already marked down price. Basically you'll pay a bit more than a $1 for each piece, which is an incredible value considering the attractive stainless steel construction and nonstick surface safe tops. In addition to the stand, the set includes a pasta fork, whisk, slotted turner, spoon, slotted spoon, and ladle, and it's backed by a lifetime warranty.

6. Sealy 100% Cotton All Positions Pillows

Sealy's All Positions Pillows offer comfort and support for restful sleep, regardless of the position you prefer. They feature 100% cotton covers and the brand's ETERNALOFT fiber fill that maintains its shape and provides support as you change sleep positions throughout the night. You can choose from a king, standard/queen, or 2-pack of stand/queen pillows at 40% off, plus an additional 20% savings with the WKND promo code.

7. Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set

You can update your kitchen cutlery this weekend for only $31.99 after you subtract 42% in Labor Day sale savings plus the additional 20%. This is a tremendous deal on the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set that includes every tool you'll need to slice and cut in the kitchen. The comprehensive set comes with a variety of knives for different uses, sheers, a knife block, and an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty.

8. Black & Decker 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Looking for a cleaning tool that's lightweight and capable of whisking away messes quickly? Then you should check out the Black & Decker 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum. It boasts a removable dirt cup, washable filter, and a rechargeable battery that can power the little machine for as long as 22 minutes per charge. Most of all, we love that this tool is two vacuums in one: The vacuum unit can be detached and used as a handheld. With the Labor Day discount of 30% and additional promo code savings of 10%, it's marked down from $99.99 to $69.99.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.