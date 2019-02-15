Weekend deals: Best deals for President's Day

If you shop on Amazon frequently then you know how often prices change. That's why we use price trackers to help us find the best deals offering the best tracked prices over time . From items that make life a bit easier to those that provide smart capabilities that entertain, check out our five favorite deals on Amazon courtesy of one of our favorite price trackers CamelCamelCamel.

1. Garmin Approach X40, GPS Golf Band and Activity Tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring

Golf season is just around the corner, and at a $70 savings, the Garmin Approach X40 golf and fitness tracker is a handy gadget to have with you on the greens. Download the Garmin Connect Golf app and strap on the tracker to monitor stats of your game, check out the layout of the course, and receive important notifications. The Approach X40 also tracks various fitness metrics, such as heart rate and activity levels. It has built-in GPS and a battery that's rechargeable and provides days of use per charge. Get yours today for the sale price of $178.93 before it's time to dust off your golf clubs.

2. Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set

Mid-winter is a great time to update your bedroom with fresh, new linens, especially when you can get a comprehensive set for up to 53% off the usual price. The Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set is available in a variety of colors and features two sheets and four pillowcases - two more than many competing brands offer in their sheet sets. The sheets and pillowcases are made of soft microfiber polyester that's hypoallergenic and are low maintenance. Depending on the size you need, expect to pay about $14 to $20 for this attractive and functional sheet set.

3. Brita 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher

If you've been thinking about reducing the number of plastic water bottles you send to landfill, don't put off your goal any longer. Brita makes it easy to have fresh-tasting water anytime you want thanks to their family of water filter pitchers, and the brand's 10-cup model is currently marked down from $39.99 to $28.64. You'll get the generously-sized pitcher that includes a filter change reminder that will let you know when it's time to replace, plus one Brita filter to get you started. According to the manufacturer, just one filter can replace up to 300 16-ounce water bottles, so you'll be able to save money and do a small part in supporting the environment.

4. Echo 2nd Generation Smart Speaker with Alexa

If you've been wanting to try a smart speaker that can find your favorite music and so much more, now is the perfect time. The second-gen Echo is on sale for the low price of $69.99, which reflects a 30% savings. At your request, it will play music, report news, provide weather forecasts and more through the speaker that delivers rich, Dolby sound. It's also compatible with other smart home devices, so it will make hands-free calls, lock doors, and turn lights on and off and more, all with the command of your voice.

5. Apple iPad, 128GB

From beautiful Retina display to reliable WiFi connectivity to responsive smart capabilities, the classic Apple iPad has it all. The 2018 version of the popular tablet features 128GB storage, a camera that produces HD photos and video, and a large 9.7-inch screen. It's perfect for all your favorite activities, including taking and streaming video, downloading games and music, and FaceTiming with your family and friends. It also delivers decent sound, and provides impressive battery life - as much as 10 hours per charge. This weekend's sale price is also impressive - only $329.99, almost a $100 savings off the usual price of $429.

