Weekend deals: The best deals on Amazon, Macy's and more

Deal of the day -- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer: $299.99 (down from $474.99)

Many avid cooks agree: A KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a must-have for a well-stocked kitchen. That's why the 5-quart model that's available at a low sale price on Macy's is our deal of the day to kick off your weekend. It comes with the standard features, including a tilting head and sleek polished mixing bowl, and it's available in several colors to fit just about any kitchen decor. But there's no time to waste; the special pricing ends Oct. 27. Buy from Macy's.

Charter Club Egyptian Cotton Towels: Up to 60% off

Charter Club Towels are part of Macy's Limited-Time Specials and available at discounts as much as 67% off the usual prices until Oct. 27. The collection is made of 100% cotton that resists lint buildup. Choose from several different colors and styles, like the thirsty oversized bath towels that are only $10.99. Buy from Macy's.

Eddie Bauer Fair lsle Reversible Sherpa Throw: $24.99 (down from $40)

We are heading into the time of year for snuggling under a warm blanket, which is why we're excited about the discount on Eddie Bauer's Reversible Sherpa Throw. It has soft sherpa on one side and plushy polyester on the other, so it's almost like having two cozy blankets in one. Buy from Amazon.

HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Decanter: $27.25 (down from $54.95)

A wine decanter, like this contemporary model by HiCoup, will add a touch of elegance to your next party or special dinner. It offers a stylish Lyre design that provides optimum aeration and drip-free pouring, and it's hand-blown with lead-free glass. Buy from Amazon.

VTech KidiBeats Drum Set: $14.49 (down from $19.99)

Now is a great time to grab some gifts for youngsters on your holiday shopping list, and musical toys are always a hit. The KidiBeats Drum Set has bright colors, lights, and sounds that will inspire young music enthusiasts' imagination as well as stimulate hand and eye coordination and sensory development. Buy from Amazon.

Supermood Luxury Peel: $36 (down from $45)

Late nights and stressful schedules can result in dull, dry skin, but a facial peel can reverse the damages and reveal a refreshed look. Supermood's Luxury Peel is an antioxidant-rich formula that restores skin's natural glow and smooth texture. Buy from Dermstore.

Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven: $46.49 (down from $49.99)

Have you ever wished you could bake food quickly and efficiently without firing up your oven? The Pizzazz Plus makes this possible with a unique turn-table design that bakes and rotates your food. It cooks pizza, fries, wings, frozen vegetables and more evenly without using a lot of energy. Buy from Amazon.

Herbivore Botanicals Prism Glow Potion: $49.60 (down from $62)

Exfoliate and clarify your skin with this potent Glow Potion that's made with fruit acids that hydrate skin and improve tone and texture. It's made with "clean" and vegan ingredients, plus it's cruelty-free, so both you and your skin will feel good after using this product. Buy from Dermstore.

Peter Thomas Roth Good to Glow 3-piece Kit: $52 (down from $65)

Peter Thomas Roth's trio of hydrating skincare products is designed to tackle dry skin and minimize signs of aging. The kit includes Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream, Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum, and 24K Gold Hydra-Gel Eye Patches. Buy from Derstore.

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven: $59.99 (down from $179.99)

Martha Stewart's Cast Iron Dutch Oven is so versatile, it's likely to become one of your favorite cookware pieces. It's crafted in enameled cast iron so it's built to last and withstand high temperatures. It can easily double as a serving dish once your meal is prepared, and it comes in several stylish colors. Sale ends Oct. 27. Buy from Macy's.

Tag Legacy 4-piece Luggage Set: $99.99 (down from $300)

During Macy's special pricing event that ends on Oct. 27, you'll get a 66% savings on Tag's 4-piece Luggage Set. It includes a combination of two hard side uprights and two soft side bags, so you'll have more than enough room to pack for your dream vacation. Choose from pink, blue, or charcoal. Buy from Macy's.

Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart Multi Cooker: $103.99 (down from $149.95)

We're always on the lookout for an Instant Pot on sale, and we found a steep discount on the Ultra 6-quart that's marked down 33% off the usual price. It's likely to become your go-to small appliance, as it has 10 functions and numerous presets that will bring a new level of efficiency to your kitchen. Buy from Amazon.

Saks Fifth Avenue Butterfly Flange Flat Sheet: $97.50 to $112.50 (down from $195 to $225)

Now is a great time to upgrade your bedsheets to a sophisticated style, because these flat sheets with attractive butterfly flange stitching are on sale from Saks. The Italian-made Egyptian cotton sheets are available in queen and king sizes and come in an array of beautiful colors. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: $118.11 (down from $249.99)

We love the round, modern design of the Onyx Studio 5 Bluetooth Speaker that looks great and is easy to transport. Along with its good looks comes bold, immersive sound and up to eight hours of battery life per charge. Buy from Amazon.

Regina Andrew Design Distressed Turned Spindle Table Lamp: $118.50 (down from $237)

The look of the Distressed Turned Spindle Table Lamp could be described as retro or vintage, but it has a timeless appeal that pairs just as nicely in modern homes. Its classic linen shade contrasts perfectly with the durable resin base. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

Ninja Foodi Blender: $129.99 (down from $169.99)

Don't let the name fool you, because Ninja's Foodi Blender can do so much more than blend smoothies and make cold concoctions. This powerful machine has a 1,400-watt motor and an 800-watt heating element that can turn ingredients into hot soups, beverages, sauces, and more. Buy from Amazon.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $149.99 (32 GB) or $189.99 (64 GB)

Amazon will be releasing its latest and greatest tablet on Oct. 30, but you can get a jump on the rush for this exciting new tablet by pre-ordering now. The Fire 10 has the largest screen in the family of Amazon tablets, plus HD resolution that makes it an ideal device for enjoying streaming, gaming, and more. Buy from Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with free Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $199 (down from $298.99)

Two great devices for one low price equals a deal that's too good to pass up. Amazon is offering a two-for-one special on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro at a 33% discount that comes with the Echo Dot at no charge. The duo works together to monitor your door -- simply sync the Echo Dot to the Ring Pro and let Alexa do the work of greeting guests, sending alerts, and more. Buy from Amazon.

Baxter of California Safety Razor Set: $208 (down from $260)

Guys who are seeking a classic way to shave will appreciate the retro appeal of the 3-piece Safety Razor Set by Baxter of California. Getting a close shave can be challenging, but the dual-edge blade of the safety razor will give you the smooth look you love. The set also includes a brush and stand to hold these grooming essentials. Buy from Dermstore.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Vacuum: $211.19 (down from $249.99)

In addition to Shark's powerful suction, the Navigator Lift-Away Professional provides the dual benefits of a removable canister and lightweight construction that make it simple to maneuver while completing difficult, hard-to-reach cleaning tasks. Buy from Amazon.

