Weekend deals: Best of the best Memorial Day sales

It's a long holiday weekend, but we are still busy finding you money-saving deals. From items that will help you out when the weather is hot to handy kitchen gadgets and more, we have you covered with sale prices that are too good to miss. So spend a little time checking out these unbeatable bargains this Memorial Day weekend and take advantage of the savings while supplies are in stock.

1. Coleman Wheeled Cooler

The Coleman Wheeled Cooler is designed with convenience in mind. It sports wheels and a handle so you can easily move it from place to place, plus it features cup holders in the lid to keep your drinks handy. The insulation is crafted to keep ice cold for as long as five days, and the 50-quart capacity can fit 84 cans - enough for outdoor parties, camping trips, or anywhere else your adventures take you this summer. The black option is currently marked down 28% to $29.99.

2. TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2018 Model)

If you haven't cut the cord to your cable box yet, now is the time. That's because TVs like the TCL 55-Inch Roku Smart model makes it easy to do, thanks to the built-in Roku that provides access to more than 500,000 program options. This TV delivers excellent picture quality with 4K UHD resolution, and the sound isn't bad either. We love how simple it is to navigate the interface, plus the voice controlled remote can do most of the work for you. You can save more than $270 on the TCL 55-Inch Roku TV because it's marked down to $529.

3. Apple iPad (Latest Model)

The latest generation of Apple iPad offers impressive Retina display, Touch ID, dual speakers, and more, and you can own this state-of-the-art technology for the sale price of only $249. That's an $80 savings on one the most popular tablets on the market. Other assets that round out its outstanding feature set includes a slim, modern design with a 9.7-inch screen, reliable WiFi connectivity, and dependable battery life that can last as long as 10 hours. It's also available in your choice of gold, gray, or silver.

4. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer

From occasional cooks to aspiring chefs, anyone who likes to spend time preparing recipes appreciates a powerful mixer. KitchenAid's Artisan Series Stand Mixer is a top-seller for its tough build, numerous capabilities, and good looks. It can prepare up to five quarts in the stainless steel mixing bowl. It delivers 10 speeds of power to suit different purposes, and is compatible with more than 15 attachments. This model includes a whip, dough hook, flat beater, and pouring shield. It's also available in numerous styling colors at varying sale prices, ranging from 9% to 35% off the usual price tag of $429.99.

5. BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt Max Lithium Drill/Driver with 30 Accessories

Summertime projects, DIY tasks, and Father's Day - there are lots of reasons to shop now for new tools. The BLACK+DECKER 20-Volt Drill/Driver along with bits, nuts, battery, and charger is available now for the unbeatable price of $55.48. This popular drill is manufactured by a top name in tools, and designed to work with a variety of materials, including metal, wood, and plastic. It delivers up to 650 RPMs, and because it's cordless, there's nothing to come between you and your next project.

6. Picnic at Ascot Eco Garden Tote with Tools

You won't have to go on a scavenger hunt for your garden tools this planting season when you have a convenient way to keep them organized. The Picnic at Ascot Eco Garden Tote has a roomy interior pocket plus side pockets to keep your tools in place. It's made of tough canvas and has a rugged handle so you can grab it and go. You'll also get three bonus gardening tools along with great savings - it's available this weekend for $28.95.

7. Step2 Naturally Playful Storybook Cottage

Playtime for children is crucial for social development, as well as an important way to give parents a break! The Step2 Naturally Playful Storybook Cottage has features kids love, like windows, doors, and a doorbell that works. What's more, it's has features grownups can appreciate, including pieces that are easy to assemble and construction that's built to withstand years of play. Parents can also enjoy the current price, because it's marked down from $449.99 to $381.99.

8. Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker

Ice cream goes with summer like sunshine and July, but it's even more fun to eat when you make your own. Right now Cuisinart's ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker is available at a steep discount. It can make both ice cream and gelato, and comes with separate paddles for preparing both treats. It's automatic and has commercial-grade compressor that is made to perform. The 1.5-quart capacity is suitable for generous portions and the touch controls are easy to navigate. It can even keep frozen cool for up to 10 minutes once they are ready to serve. You can own this impressive machine for only $217.99, a savings of 60%.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.