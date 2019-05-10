Weekend deals: Beautify your lawn for less

If you want to keep your lawn looking picture-perfect all summer, you are going to need some dependable tools to get the job done. Chores like planting grass seed, trimming weeds, mowing grass, and whisking away clippings will make the most of your green living space. We've searched the web and found some outstanding deals on the tools you will need this season. So whether you have a small yard or acres to maintain, chances are you'll find a useful bargain in the lawn and garden deals we are highlighting this weekend.

1. Brinly 270-Pound Combination Push/Tow Poly Lawn Roller

A great looking lawn begins with smooth ground, and the Brinley Combination Push/Tow Poly Lawn Roller can even out lumps and bumps with minimal effort. It can hold as much as 270 pounds of water or sand when filled, so it's effective at doing its job yet it's also easy to maneuver. You can push it or attach it to a lawn tractor, so it's practical to use for small to mid-sized lawns. You'll save over $15 when you catch the Brinly Poly Lawn Roller for the sale price of $123.74.

2. Yard Butler M-7C Lawn Spike Aerator

Aerating your lawn is simple and affordable with a rugged tool like the Yard Butler M-7C Spike Aerator. It's currently marked down from $35.99 to $26.49. A lawn aerator easily conditions your lawn and breaks up tough soil to prepare for planting new grass seed while optimizing moisture intake. This rugged lawn tool has a sturdy handle and 3-inch spikes to make quick work of this often overlooked lawn task that can help make your grass look green and lush throughout the summer season.

3. Pennington Smart Seed Sun and Shade Grass Seed, 7 lb.

Kids, pets, hot, dry weather - there are many reasons your lawn ends up with bare spots, but this problem is a simple fix with quality grass seed. We love Pennington Smart Sun and Shade Grass Seed because it germinates quickly and grows well in most conditions. It's especially hardy in shady areas, and produces grass with a rich, bluish-green hue with 30% less moisture than most types of standard seeds. A 7-pound bag is on sale for only $25.33.

4. Greenworks 16-Inch 10-Amp Corded Lawn Mower

For homeowners with small swaths of grass to mow, the Greenworks 16-Inch 10-Amp Corded Lawn Mower makes it easy to tackle this task without the need for fuel. Simply plug it in and go - the 10-amp motor is dependable and the machine handles well with minimal effort. It even comes with a grass-catching bag. It was a solid deal at $147, but is an even better value for the sale price of $133.21.

5. Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro Series LT 50-Inch 24 HP Lawn Tractor

Large lawns are no problem for the Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro Series LT Lawn Tractor because it's designed for heavy-duty mowing jobs. It has a 50-inch cutting deck and delivers 24 HP, so even several acres can be cut efficiently. Twelve adjustable cutting heights, cruise control, and a smooth, comfortable ride are also part of its impressive feature set. If you buy it now for $1,999, you'll save $100 off the list price.

6. Toro TimeCutter HD Zero Turn Mower

Mowing large areas of land doesn't have to take all day, thanks to the extremely tough and capable Toro TimeCutter HD Zero Turn Mower. With a 60-inch cutting deck and 24.5 HP Briggs V-Twin motor, almost no mowing job is too big to tackle. Despite the impressive power this workhorse delivers, the brand's MyRide suspension keeps you comfortable until the work is done. If you are ready to upgrade to a serious lawn machine, you can save $300 off the usual price and get your TimeCutter today for $5,699.

7. BLACK+DECKER Li-On String Trimmer

Keep the areas of your lawn that a mower can't reach looking neat and tidy with a reliable tool like the BLACK+DECKDER Li-On String Trimmer. This must-have trimmer is marked down from $114.99 to just $72.09, which is an excellent deal for this 2-in-1 machine that can be used as a trimmer and edger. The trimming line is easy to advance with the push of a button, plus it gets decent battery life per charge. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver, so you can have your lawn looking like it has been professionally manicured with minimal effort.

8. Corona Fixed Tine Shrub Rake

A durable rake can be used to remove grass clippings, keeping your lawn looking its greenest. The Corona Fixed Tine Shrub Rake has an 8-inch tine spread that makes it easy to reach around objects and small areas. It's constructed of aluminum that's tough yet lightweight and easy to maneuver. The handle is covered with vinyl for a secure, steady grip. Grab yours this weekend for the sale price of $14.42 and save 38%.

9. Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper

Don't like to leave grass clippings on your lawn? With the Agri-Fab Push Lawn Sweeper you don't have to. It has a lightweight build that makes it simple to push, and a hopper that holds up to 7 cubic feet of debris. Adjustable height settings add to its user-friendly features that also includes the budget-friendly price of $123.61 - a savings of 31% off the list price.

10. FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter

Once you mow your lawn, you don't have to let the grass clippings go to waste when the FCMP Outdoor Tumbling Composter can turn them into fertilizer. The dual chambers provide capacity for 37 gallons, and the turning mechanism makes it easy to mix the contents without having to stir them manually. This well-made composter in on sale for $85.38, but will pay for itself in time by providing natural way to put nutrients back into your lawn and garden.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

