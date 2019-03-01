Weekend deals: Bargains to make your home more alive

It's not quite planting season yet, but that doesn't mean you aren't longing for some greenery in your life. Raising house plants is an option, and a way to bring a bit of the outdoors inside your home.

Not only are plants beautiful, but nurturing them provides a fun activity and rewarding experience as you watch them grow. But you don't need a green thumb to get started, just a few items at prices that will save you money as you start indoor gardening.

1. T4U 2.5 Inch Ceramic Succulent Pot, Pack of 6

If you are looking for plants that are fairly easy for novices to grow, you may want to try your hand at raising succulents and cacti. Beginning with a variety of small plants is a great way to start, but you will need some pots to put them in. You'd have a difficult time finding a better deal that T4U's pack of six ceramic succulent pots that are marked down from $39.86 to just $14.93. Each pot measures 2.5 inches, has a drainage hole to help prevent over-watering, and an attractive design that looks great on a shelf or window sill. These pretty little receptacles are also ideal for starting seedlings that you plan to move outdoors when the spring planting season arrives.

2. Exo Terra Allglass Terrarium

A terrarium offers an enclosed system for growing numerous types of plants indoors, and is a great tool for serious plant growing hobbyists. We love that the Exo Terra Allglass Terrarium has a patented ventilation system that helps manage the perfect environment for your favorite greenery. It offers a spacious interior with ample room for plants to grow tall, and can even double a reptile home thanks to the durable, secure construction. You can get yours this weekend for the sale price of $72.94.

3. Creativity for Kids Grow N' Glow Terrarium for Kids

Do you have a youngster in your life who you would like to introduce to the joys of growing plants? If so, terrariums aren't just for grownups. The Grow N' Glow is designed just for kids, and has everything to start their very own ecosystem in a jar, including potting mix, landscaping items, and a variety of seeds. It also comes with stickers that glow in the dark for decorating the exterior. This kit provides both creative fun and a scientific learning experience for young plant enthusiasts, plus it also comes at a price that parents can appreciate - just $14.99.

4. AeroGarden Classic 6 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

There are many benefits to growing herbs indoors - they smell great, look attractive, and can even be used fresh out the pot for cooking your favorite dishes. The AeroGarden Classic has everything you need to grow herbs all year long, and is currently reduced from $159.95 to $106.95. It features a 20-watt light system and an easy-to-use control panel that you can use to set reminders for the care of your plants. It has six pods and doesn't require soil to grow the herbs that comes with it - Thai basil, dill, mint, curly parsley, genovese basil, and thyme.

5. Coaster Home Furnishings Round Plant Stand

When you grow potted plants indoors, you are going to need places to display them. The Coaster Home Furnishings Round Plant Stand is one of our favorites - it's both practical and stylish. It has two tiers for showcasing a pair of your favorite plants, and simplistic styling with a cherry finish that will look great in any room of your home. You can get it to day for $60.12.

