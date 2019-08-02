Weekend deals: Back-to-school deals start now

Discounted prices on the items you need and want aren't just reserved for special events and holiday seasons. In fact, quality bargains are available every day, but the trick is knowing where to find them. That's were BestReviews comes in. Our team is constantly scouring the internet in search of amazing values so all you have to do is check out our finds and save. Read on to find out favorite deals of the weekend, and take advantage of the low prices while they last.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung is one of the top manufacturers of tablets, and offers a collection of feature-packed, user-friendly models like the Galaxy Tab S4 that's currently on sale for $499.99 (a savings of $150). This device features DeX software that enhances its capabilities and makes it perform like a laptop. It has a 10.5" inch screen with crisp image quality, so it's suitable for work or play. The Tab S4 also comes with Samsung's S Pen that's a great tool for accomplishing tasks or expressing your creative side.

2. Echo Spot

Smart, innovative, and streamlined - the Echo Spot is all of this and so much more. This multipurpose device is one of Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speakers, but it offers more than just impressive sound. That's because it has a screen for displaying the time, weather, news, video clips, and more. It's compatible with Alexa, and can control other smart devices in your home at your request. The small footprint with the sleek design looks great on a desk, table, or nightstand. You can get the Spot now for $129.99, or purchase two and save $40.

3. Vitamix Professional Series 750

If you've always wanted a Vitamix blender, now is the perfect time to buy. That's because the Professional Series 750 is marked down from $750 to $569. This top-of-the-line machine delivers 2.2 horsepower at its peak performance, and boasts rugged stainless steel blades that produce precise results. It's also backed by an outstanding 7-year manufacturer's warranty, so you'll get a professional-grade appliance, a good deal, and peace of mind.

4. Xbox One S 1TB Console Starter Bundle

Are you in the market for an Xbox? Currently you can get the Xbox One S 1TB Console Starter Bundle for just $268 and save $31.99. This set has a lot to offer, because in addition to the console, you'll get a wireless controller, power cable, HDMI connector with 4K compatibility, and three-month access to Game Pass and Live Gold. With 1TB of storage, you'll have ample space for many of your favorite games. As one of Xbox's most popular and affordable consoles, it won't last long at this sale price!

5. NURSAL TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator

You don't have to let tired, sore muscles get the best of you when you have your own TENS unit, like the NURSAL Muscle Stimulator. TENS stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and this model is set to deliver thanks to the numerous modes and strength levels. It comes with eight pads that are reusable, and boasts a compact size so it's easy to stash. The sale price makes it easy to save on this pain-relieving unit - it's available for only $29.98, which will save you 40% off retail.

6. Lodge Cast Iron 12-Inch Skillet

When it comes to cast iron, Lodge is a leading manufacturer in the industry and has been making quality products since 1896. The brand's skillets are top sellers, thanks to their durable construction that is crafted to last a lifetime and beyond. They arrive pre-seasoned, so they are ready to use for preparing your favorite meals. Lodge offers skillets in sizes that range from 3.5 inches all the way up to 15 inches. Many of them are currently on sale at deep discounts, including the 12-inch model that is marked down from $44.50 to only $19.90.

7. Tzowla College Laptop Backpack

Now is a great time to shop for back-to-school deals, like the Tzowla College Laptop Backpack that's only $29.99, a savings of 57% off the regular price. We love its tech-friendly features that include a laptop compartment, tablet pocket, and portable power pack connections. A password protected lock and durable zippers protect your belongings. Strong straps that include a luggage belt are there when you are on the go, and the water-resistant material will keep the contents dry if you get caught in the rain.

8. JVC Flat and Foldable On-ear Headphones

We found a deal on JVC corded headphones that was simply too good to miss. The flat and foldable on-ear headphones are half off, bringing your price down to only $9.99. Considering the low price, these headphones produce surprisingly clear, balanced sound. They have soft, comfortable ear pads and a trim design. But what we like the most is their ability to fold into a trim, flat unit which makes them easy to stash in a bag or backpack. You have a choice of several fun colors, so you can select one that looks great with your favorite device.

