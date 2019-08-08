Weekend deals: 10 best deals during Macy's big One-Day Sale

If you are searching for amazing prices on items for your home and wardrobe this weekend, you're in luck.

Macy's big One-Day Sale will kick off at 12 a.m. Eastern on Friday and last until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, with numerous items marked down to unbeatable prices. What's more, you'll only have to spend $49 to take advantage of free shipping.

The BestReviews team has searched Macy's inventory of discounted items and found our top 10 favorite deals to give you a head start shopping. Read on to find out more, and grab your favorite deals while there's still time to save.

1. Martha Stewart Collection Dream Science Contour Memory Foam Standard/Queen Pillow

When it comes to getting a restful night's sleep, a comfortable pillow can help. The Martha Stewart Collection Dream Science Memory Foam Pillow has a contoured design to fit the curves of your neck while supporting your head. It comes with a removable, washable cover, is backed by a 15-year warranty, and is available in standard and queen sizes.

You can get yours for only $35.99 during the sale event, and save 40%. Plus, if you take advantage of the special promo code, you'll save an additional 20%.

2. Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set

Whether you still haven't taken your summer vacation or you have a big trip planned in the upcoming months, now is the perfect time to save on luggage. We like the Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set that's marked down from $300 to $139.99. You can also save another 15% with the promo code HOME, making your price just $118.99.

The low price includes two upright hard-side bags with wheels and two soft-side bags for organizing your smaller items. This stylish set is available in your choice of pink, blue, and charcoal.

3. KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

One of the most coveted tools for novice and experienced cooks is KitchenAid's Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer, and it's available for a significant savings during the big One-Day sale. You can get yours for a markdown of at least 20%.

The mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl as well as a collection of accessories that includes a beater, pouring shield, whip, and dough hook.

4. Style & Co. Capri Cargo Pants

Fashions are also marked down during Macy's 1-day sale event, like Style & Co.'s Capri Cargo Pants that are available for $16.99 - a savings of 39% off the retail price.

These classic warm-weather pants are available in many sizes and colors, and pair nicely with casual spring and summer looks. They are made of cotton and Spandex for a comfortable fit and easy care.

5. Ninja Blender & Food Processor, Mega Kitchen System

From blending to chopping and mixing to crushing, the Ninja Blender & Food Processor Mega Kitchen System is up to performing numerous tasks. It features a rugged base with a capable motor that delivers 1,500-watt of power, and comes with a 72-ounce pitcher and 64-ounce bowl.

It also includes a single-serve cup so you can take smoothies or shakes on the go. The Mega Kitchen System is marked down from $249.99 to $169.99, plus you can save 10% more with the BTS promo code.

6. Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Pleated Drop Comforter Set Collection

Are you ready to give your bedroom a fresh look with new bedding? Check out the Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Pleated Drop Comforter Set Collection that's on sale through Saturday.

The set includes a comforter and shams with 180 thread count. It's available in your choice of several attractive colors and prints with a pinch-pleated design that looks great in classic and contemporary bedrooms.

7. I.N.C. International Concepts Inverted-Pleat V-Neck Top

Now's a great time to save on summer styles like the versatile INC International Concepts Inverted-Pleat V-Neck Top that's marked down from $59.50 to $19.99 (a savings of 66%).

The combination of the V-shaped neckline and pleated front make it flattering to different shapes and sizes, plus it comes in a variety of color options. This relaxed-fit top is a must-have addition to any summer wardrobe that looks fashionable with skirts, casual pants, and jeans.

8. Bella Toaster Oven, 4-Slice Capacity

When you own a handy appliance like the Bella Toaster Oven, there's no need to turn on your full-sized range to prepare quick snacks and meals. It offers enough interior cooking space for pizza, a frozen dinner, or leftovers, and can be used to toast up to four slices of bread or your favorite bagels or pastries.

A 30-minute timer, crumb tray, and straightforward controls round out its feature set. Get yours while supplies last for $29.99 sale price, and save another 10% with the online promo code.

9. Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 1400-Thread Count 6-Pc. Sheet Sets

Update your sheet collection in time for fall with the Fairfield Square Collection Brookline 6-Piece Sheet Set that's available for a steal during Macy's sale event.

We love the material that has a satin-like feel, thanks to the 1,400 thread-count cotton/polyester blend. The set includes a fitted and flat sheet and four pillow cases, and is available in your choice of several attractive colors.

10. Clarks Collection Women's Brinkley Sail Flip-Flops

If you are looking for an outstanding deal on summer shoes, check out Clarks Collection Women's Brinkley Sail Flip-Flops that are discounted from the usual price of $50. What's more, you can save another 20% when you use the BTS promo code.

These flip-flops feature the brand's Cloudstepper technology for comfortable cushioning while you walk, and side closer for added security. Your choice of several sizes and stylish colors.

