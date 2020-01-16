Weekend deals

The fresh feeling of a new year still hasn't worn off, meaning motivation for our ambitious resolutions is still running strong.

This year, there's no reason to fall off the wagon. All it takes is setting yourself up for success by having the right items on hand to support your endeavors -- whatever they may be.

So if you're focused on your diet, a skincare routine, a self-care regimen, or you've resolved to travel more, opt outside or to become a super parent, we've found discounts that can help you do those things without overspending.

Check out these sales on products that will help you relax, refresh, and revive yourself in this brand new year.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage: $152.49 at Amazon (was $229.99)

The Winfield is a top-selling collection by Samsonite for good reason -- the bags are made of rugged material, the interiors are spacious, and the wheels turn easily for effortless rolling. This 28-inch spinner offers ample space for extended stays and comes with TSA-friendly locks.

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV: $289.99 at Amazon (was $380)

If you've cut the cable and are searching for a simple way to stream your favorite programming, you can't go wrong with this Fire TV Edition TV by Toshiba. Fire streaming technology is built-in, so there's no need for an additional device to access the most popular content.

NuFACE Trinity Supercharged 5-piece Collection: $243.75 at Dermstore (was $325)

At-home beauty treatment devices are all the rage, and NuFACE Trinity is one of the most popular in its class for delivering microcurrent technology to tone skin. In addition to the Trinity itself, this kit includes a primer, cleansing cloths, serum, and storage bag -- everything you need for spa-like treatments without leaving home.

BP. Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Blanket: $29.40 at Nordstrom (was $49)

A well-made throw will keep you warm and look great tossed over a bed, couch, or chair. The soft faux fur of this blanket will make you look forward to curling up underneath it, plus it will dress up your furniture when not in use.

Clinique 3-Pc. Moisture Surge Deluxe Set: $39 at Macy's (was $49)

While you're setting goals to get in shape this year, don't forget to refresh your skincare routine, too. Clinique products are made without phthalates or artificial fragrances and are formulated to improve skin's tone and texture. This 3-piece set includes a moisturizing mask, a clarifying vitamin C treatment, and a rich moisturizer to get you started on achieving better skin.

Kate Spade New York Uni Laptop Sleeve: $50.98 at Nordstrom (was $85)

Protect your laptop and add some personal flair at the same time with this fashionable floral faux-leather laptop sleeve by Kate Spade. It can fit laptops up to 15 inches and will provide a barrier against scrapes and scratches.

Goodful 10-piece Ceramic Cookware Set: $149.99 at Macy's (was $214.99)

If your new year's resolutions include eating at home more and cooking healthy recipes, you're going to need a set of reliable cookware. This affordable collection comes with six practical pots and pans with ceramic non-stick surfaces that are free of PFOA and PTFE. Four lids are also included, all for a 30% savings.

Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender: $29.99 at Amazon (was $34.99)

This blender may be basic, but it's made by a popular brand and built to accomplish numerous food prep tasks with the touch of a few simple buttons. We think you'll also appreciate the economical price, especially since it's even lower than usual while on sale at Amazon.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charger: $9.99 at Amazon (was $11.99)

Don't have time to wait for your phone to charge? If your device is compatible with a wireless charger, you'll love how fast this Anker device gives your phone's battery a reboot. It includes a USB cable and instruction guide to get you started.

LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids' Learning Tablet: $84.89 at Amazon (was $98)

Don't share your device with your kids; get them a tablet that's made with children's tech learning needs in mind. The LeapPad is powered by a kid-friendly browser and gives youngsters access to the content they love. A free 3-month LeapFrog Academy trial is included with your purchase.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $34.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Whether you're new to Amazon's Echo or you're ready to upgrade to one of the latest models, there's a device for you. The Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker is an easy-to-use speaker with a trim design that has built-in Alexa voice control. It's a great choice for novices who are ready to experience this exciting smart technology.

Echo Show 8: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

For experienced Echo enthusiasts or those who simply want a screen for their smart home assistant, the new Echo Show 8 is a great choice. It has a large, vivid screen along with excellent audio, and of course, Alexa is at your command to locate your favorite content.

Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron: $138.75 at Dermstore (was $185)

The styling tool is both a curling iron and wand, so you can create waves to tight curls effortlessly. You'll also appreciate the nano-ceramic and tourmaline technology that keeps hair smooth by taming frizz and flyaway strands.

Beauty Finds by Ulta Skincare. Sleep. Repeat. Set: $19.99 at Ulta (was $40)

If you love to try premium skincare products, you'll love this set by Ulta that includes fan-favorite products that pamper and improve skin. It's packed with sample-sized portions of creams, cleansers, gels, and more by brands like IT, TULA, Estee Lauder, and other top-sellers.

Maxi Matic Elite Platinum Cool Touch Long Slot Toaster: $28.99 at Amazon (was $49.14)

This toaster isn't like the one you grew up using. It features slots that can toast four slices at a time, plus each is wide enough to fit bagels as well as artisan breads and pastries. It sports a trim build that doesn't take up a lot of space on your countertop.

Yitchen 25-piece Kitchen Tool and Utensil Set: $36.79 at Amazon (was $69)

At a discounted price that's 47% off, this comprehensive kitchen tool and utensil collection is a worthwhile value. You'll get just about every gadget you'll ever need, each priced at less than $2 per piece while the set is on sale.

Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags: $10.49 at Amazon (was $15.99)

Every little step makes a difference when you're making environmentally friendly life choices. These reusable produce bags will keep numerous disposable plastic bags out of landfills because they are made of durable mesh material to last for repeated uses.

Helinox Chair One Camp Chair: $79.99 at Backcountry (was $119.95)

It's great to get out in nature and explore, but you still need a comfortable seat to kick back and relax. We love that this camp chair won't slow you down, because it's lightweight, collapsible, and even comes with its own storage bag that makes it easy to tote in the great outdoors.

Zeal Hatchet Polarized Goggles: $159.99 at Backcountry (was $229)

If snow sports are on your winter to-do list, you are going to need goggles to protect your eyes from glare, like this value-priced pair by Zeal. They are polarized for optimal glare reduction and have mid-sized frames for a versatile fit that accommodates most snow enthusiasts.

Neriah 85-inch Fabric Sofa: $579 at Macy's (was $999)

The Neriah fabric sofa has stylish looks and a space-saving design that looks great no matter how your home is decorated. But that's not all to love about this attractive piece of furniture -- it's currently on sale for only $579, so you can feel good about how much you'll save, too.

Bugaboo Cameleon 3 Plus Complete Stroller: $749 at Nordstrom (was $999)

The Cameleon 3 is so versatile that it's the only stroller you will need from the time each of your babies is born through the toddler years. It can be converted from a bassinet to an adjustable seat with ease, plus it's reversible, so your little one can enjoy the scenery or face you as the two of you explore.

