Wednesday shopping: The 22 best deals on the internet

Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or you're looking for some post-Veterans Day sales, this list has you covered.

We've looked at popular retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy's, and Ulta to find deals that are worth taking a look at. Whether you're looking for something specific on sale, like a KitchenAid Mixer or a Samsung Smart TV, or you're just window shopping, you'll find something in this roundup that is sure to pique your interest.

All sale prices were current at the time of publication, and we've ordered these deals by ascending price.

Deal of the day -- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer: $379.99 (down from $474.99)

From preparing special holiday goodies to simplifying prep time of many of your favorite recipes, the beloved KitchenAid Artisan tilt-head stand mixer is a tool that no home chef should be without. The 5-quart model is large enough for all of your favorite culinary creations, plus it comes with useful accessories including a pouring shield, whip, dough hook, and flat beater. Choose from a collection of stylish colors. Buy it on Macy's.



Ardell Lash Products: 30% off

Everything you need for dramatic lash looks is currently available at 30% off thanks to Ulta's sale on Ardell products. You can choose from a selection of adhesives and lashes including multipacks with two to five pairs. Buy on Ulta.

Wilton 101 Cookie Cutters: $8.89 (down from $14.99)

Making cookies isn't just for Christmas, but Wilton's cookie cutter collection includes numerous yuletide themes for making fun, decorative treats. But this kit can be used year-round, as it also comes with cutters for Halloween, Easter, Valentine's Day and more -- 101 cutters in total. Buy it on Amazon.

Bellemain Premium Wine Opener: $14.95 (down from $34.95)

A contoured handle, tough corkscrew, and zinc alloy construction make the Bellemain wine opener a simple yet well-made tool for effortlessly popping the corks of your favorite wines. Buy it on Amazon.

Conair INFINITIPRO Curling Wand: $15.99 (down from $19.99)

A curling iron makes it easy to achieve beautiful styles, but frizz and crimp lines can put a damper on your 'do. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about these hair-styling frustrations with Conair's curling wand that utilizes tourmaline ceramic technology and a clampless barrel for creating smooth, defined locks. Buy it on Amazon.

Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Sound Book: $19.99 (down from $24.99)

If you spend time around little kids, you've probably heard the Baby Shark song. Children can enjoy 10 songs accompanied by bright illustrations with the Pinkfong Baby Shark sound book that comes with a built-in speaker. It goes perfectly with the soft and cuddly Daddy Baby Shark song doll (also on sale) that plays four different song verses when squeezed. Buy it on Amazon.

GOOSH Snowman Inflatable: $19.99 (down from $39.99)

Don't live in an area where you'll be expecting snow this year? You can fake it with this inflatable snowman that stands five feet tall and has a smiling face. And even if you do get snow this year, he'll fit in perfectly with the real stuff with his bold colors and bright light to liven up your lawn. Buy it on Amazon.



1byone Christmas Light Projector: $19.99 (down from $49.99)

String lights are great, but you can add a new dimension to your Christmas light show with a light projector. This model allows you to project eight animated scenes that switch automatically, plus you can use it to bring holiday cheer inside or outside of your home. Buy it on Amazon.

LEGO City Advent Calendar: $19.99 (down from $29.99)

As if kids aren't excited enough to count down the days until Christmas, LEGO's Advent calendar will give them a little added anticipation starting on Dec. 1. There's a new holiday-themed, buildable mini figure to be discovered each day leading up to Christmas. Buy it on Amazon.

Aqueon LED MiniBow Aquarium Starter Kit: $23.51 (down from $49.99)

The MiniBow aquarium has a small footprint that makes it perfect for aquarium hobbyists with limited space for a tank. It's easy to set up and even comes with LED lighting and a filtration system. Buy it on Chewy.

Mad Hippie Vitamin A Serum: $24.74 (down from $32.99)

Years of exposure to the sun and pollutants can take their toll on skin, but a nutrient-rich serum can help. This formula by Mad Hippie contains a highly effective form of vitamin A along with moisturizers and plant extracts to help even and smooth tone and texture. Buy it on Ulta.



Gamma2 Stackable Vittles Vault: $29.74 (down from $49.99)

It can be a hassle to try to store dog or cat kibble in the bag it arrives in, but the Vittles Vault solves this problem. It has a 40-pound capacity and an airtight closure, so your pet's vittles will stay fresh down to the last morsel. Buy it on Chewy.



A-DUDU Snow Tube: $29.98 (down from $50)

Most kids can't wait to get out and play in the snow, so investing in fun winter gear now is a good way to be ready when the snowflakes begin to fly. The Snow Tube is made of durable PVC material with a classic round design that glides down snow-covered slopes with ease. Buy it on Amazon.

CB Sports Big Boys' Puffer Jacket and Hat Set: $29.99 (down from $85)

Sled riding, snowboarding, snowman building -- it doesn't matter what the young man in your life likes to do outdoors in the winter because this puffer jacket will keep him warm all season long. It has a polyester-fill lining and comes with a hat. Buy it on Macy's.

Corningware French White 10-piece Bakeware Set: $32.99 (down from $79.99)

During the holiday season and beyond, every home cook needs a comprehensive collection of bakeware items. This attractive set is classic Corningware with a fluted design in French white and 10 pieces to match just about all of your baking needs, small and large. Buy it on Macy's.

BP. High Pile Fleece Slumber Bag: $49.49 (down from $99)

The high pile fleece slumber bag is as cozy as it sounds, thanks to the luxuriously soft material that comes complete with an attached pillow. This bedroll is easy to store and perfect for any unexpected holiday guests that decide to spend a few days at your place this year. Buy it on Nordstrom.

Oster Smoker Roaster Oven: $58.80 (down from $90.92)

It doesn't matter if you like your Thanksgiving turkey smoked or roasted, because the Oster Smoker Roaster Oven will let you make your bird your favorite way. This versatile 16-quart oven has removable wood chip pockets for smoking turkeys, hams, and other cuisines outdoors, or you can use it as a traditional roaster right in your kitchen. Buy it on Amazon.

Columbia Big Girls' Hooded Plush Lined Jacket: $69.99 (down from $100)

When it's windy and chilly outside, this girl's jacket by Columbia is designed to perform. It has a water-resistant exterior and a soft fleece lining to keep snuggly warm on mild to moderately cold days. Buy it on Macy's.



BLACK+DECKER Purify 2-liter Air Fryer: $79.99 (down from $149.99)

The Purify Air Fryer by BLACK+DECKER is one of our favorite models for its dual convection fans that produce light, crispy textures with little to no oil needed. Plus, the 2-liter capacity can prepare enough servings for up to eight people. Buy it on Amazon.

Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat: $99 (down from $129.99)

With the cold weather season arriving, now is a good time to update your old thermostat. Emerson makes it easy to opt for a smart model, as the Sensi is straightforward to install and is compatible with numerous types of HVAC systems. The remote capabilities and simple scheduling will help you save on energy costs, too. Buy it from Amazon.

Lenox Dinnerware Holiday Collection: $42.99 - $308.99 (down from $72 - $515)

Your holiday meals will be even more festive when you serve them on dinnerware that's made for Christmas. The Holiday Collection dinnerware is adorned with a holly pattern accented by gold trim, and you can choose from individual pieces or entire sets at 40% off the usual prices. Buy on Macy's.

Samsung Flat 75-inch Smart TV: $997.99 (down from $1,197.99)

Why go to the movies when you can bring a theater-like experience to your home? Samsung's 75-inch TV isn't just huge and smart, but it delivers outstanding 4K resolution that makes colors and images pop. Add the Samsung 2.1 soundbar (also on sale) that features sound-analyzing technology and is designed to pair easily with Samsung TVs, and you'll look forward to game day or binge-watching your favorite series from the comfort of your place. Buy them on Amazon.

