Webinar: The Human Face of Trade and Food Security

Join the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) Global Food Security Project on December 13 at 3:30pm GMT for a live webinar event to release their latest report, The Human Face of Trade and Food Security: Lessons on the Enabling Environment from Kenya and India.

The report examines the evolution of agricultural markets, global trade, and value chains and how smallholder farmers interact with the food system. It attempts to answer such questions as how to approach trade regulations in the context of food security and how the United States can support smallholder farmers through its Global Food Security Strategy. Based on field research and policy recommendations, the report argues for a bottom-up approach to agricultural policy and regulations to bridge the needs of farmers with the demands of markets.

During the live webinar, the report’s findings will be presented by Katrin Kuhlmann, Senior Associate at CSIS Global Food Security Project. A panel discussion will follow, monitored by Kimberly Flowers, Director of the Humanitarian Agenda and the Global Food Security Project at CSIS. The Panel will feature Beth Dunford (Assistant to the Administrator and Deputy Coordinator for Development for Feed the Future, United States Agency for International Development), Ambassador Islam Siddiqui (Former Chief Agricultural Negotiator at Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Senior Advisor at CSIS Global Food Security Project), Marco Ferroni (Chair of CGIAR System Management Board and Former Executive Director of Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture), and Juan Estrada-Valle (Chief of Party, USAID East Africa Trade and Investment Hub).

Click here to register for the event.

