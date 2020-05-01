  1. Home
Weatherman canned after endorsing characterization of gun-toting, right-wing, pandemic skeptics as ‘Nazi sympathizers’ and ‘miscreants’

May 1, 2020 | 8:33pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By

The forecast is bad news for a now former Minnesota TV weatherman.