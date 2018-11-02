We Need a New Economy: An Economy in Service to Life, Says Lovins

On “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” Hunter Lovins, President of Natural Capitalism Solutions—a non-governmental organization that educates business, governments, and communities about how to combine regenerative practices and profit—talks about her roadmap to a finer future. “We need a story of an economy in service to life, a world that works for everyone,” says Lovins. “People don’t have a sense that a finer future is possible.”

You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” on Apple iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback.

Lovins calls for a new economy, one that replaces the old, broken story of neoliberalism and instead encourages companies to devote themselves to strategies that benefit people, the planet, and profits. “We live in a very interesting time in history in which we find it easier to envision the zombie apocalypse than to think of a world that works for everyone,” says Lovins. “We have soaring levels of inequality, and we’re losing every major ecosystem on the planet: we need a new story.” In her new book, A Finer Future: Creating an Economy in Service to Life, Lovins re-writes the neoliberal story, showing enlightened entrepreneurship, technology, and policy will transform the economy, mitigating its effects on global warming and political disruption.

While the companies Lovins consults may play a crucial role in creating an economy in service to life, every individual is responsible for crafting this new story. Lovins started the Wellbeing Economy Alliance (WEAll) to connect and convene businesses, faith and value groups, academia, civil society organizations, governments, and practitioners to support budding initiatives for an economy in service to life and sustainable wellbeing. “It’s all of us who are involved in this[…] Building that finer future requires all of us coming together in conversation and asking ‘what kind of a world do I want to live in?’”

Individuals can contribute in this new economy by watching how their small actions make big impacts, particularly in the food system. “Pay attention to where your money is,” says Lovins. “We can change the food system by taking a look at where our food comes from. And then searching out in the community, where you can buy food from somebody whose hand you can shake, and whose farm you can walk on[…] You can support the people who are doing the regenerative work.”

Photo courtesy of Hunter Lovins.

The post We Need a New Economy: An Economy in Service to Life, Says Lovins appeared first on Food Tank.