Evan Vucci
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘We have no choice’: Trump announces law enforcement ‘surge’ of more Democrat-led cities, leaves NYC alone

July 22, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Chris Sommerfeldt
Evan Vucci

“The rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation,” Trump said.