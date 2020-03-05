We found the perfect mattress for restless, achy sleepers

Your mattress matters.

It is the foundation of your sleep, which in turn is the starting point of your daily life. Your mood, physical health, social life, job performance, metabolism, and basically all other aspects of your life are affected by the amount and quality of sleep you get.

If you toss and turn and wake up feeling sore and exhausted, a hybrid mattress might be the solution.

But how does a hybrid mattress differ from traditional models, and are they really worth the hype? We did the research and testing to find out.

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid or combo mattress is one that combines the support of springs along with the body-hugging comfort of a memory foam layer. The risk of getting a fully memory foam mattress, especially as a larger person or as someone who sleeps with a partner, is that it will eventually start to sag from the weight and therefore lose the comfort that made it worthwhile in the first place.

Hybrid mattresses have a more solid foundation for those who appreciate memory foam but need proper support. They are designed to ease back and joint pain, so if you experience either or both you might benefit from switching to a hybrid mattress.

Putting hybrid mattresses to the test

A few months ago, a member of the BestReviews team was suffering from lower back pain and daily fatigue due to restless sleep; after adjusting various other aspects of his life without relief, we tasked him with trying out some hybrid mattresses.

First, he swapped his old spring-based mattress for a Leesa Legend hybrid mattress, which specifically claims to help with restless sleep. He noticed a difference right away - waking up feeling well-rested and relaxed, with a near-immediate reduction in back pain.

For context, he's larger than average at 6 feet 2 inches and more than 200 pounds, so he needs a mattress that provides support as well as comfort. While he hadn't been experiencing debilitating, can't-walk back pain, he woke up sore every morning with discomfort that persisted throughout the day and that undoubtedly interrupted his sleep as he tossed and turned to get comfortable.

He'd tried tactics like sleeping with a pillow under his back before upgrading to the Leesa Legend, but didn't find relief (until switching to this hybrid mattress). He reports that the mattress provides optimal spinal support, and loves the thick layer of memory foam, which adds an element of luxurious comfort.

Since the Leesa Legend isn't without competition, he also tried out a Casper Wave, a similar hybrid mattress, but ultimately found that this model needed a foam mattress topper to be as comfortable as the Leesa Legend is on its own.

Want to try a hybrid mattress?

Gone are the days spent haggling with sales associates in mattress stores when it's time for an upgrade. These days, buying a bed online is the way to go -- as long as you inform yourself beforehand to make sure you've picked the right mattress for your sleeping needs.

But even if you're unsure, most companies offer trial periods so you can test them out before committing. Look for one with a trial of at least 100 days (that's how long it takes to break it in enough to gauge if it's the right fit for you).

When the Leesa arrived, it was in a surprisingly small box, though it was quite heavy. If you're ordering a bed online, make sure you have a second person available to help you get the box inside and to get the mattress onto your bed frame.

After unboxing the bed, which just involved sliding it out of the cardboard and cutting the plastic wrap containing it, let it unfold (it comes shrink-wrapped like a burrito) and open a window to let it air out. This is an important step in preparing a bed-in-a-box for sleeping, as it needs to release gasses after being wrapped in plastic. Air out any mattress purchased online for at least 24 hours before sleeping on it, as it will also likely need to expand to its full size after being unboxed.

Other bed enhancements for better sleep

Your sleep doesn't rely only on your mattress; the pillows, bedding, and bed frame are also big factors. Here are our picks for an optimal bed setup:

Leesa Hybrid Pillow: What we love about this pillow is that it's totally customizable. It has a removable insert so you can make it exactly as firm as you want, and the cool-to-the-touch gel layer means you won't be flipping it over to find the cool side throughout the night, even if you tend to sleep hot.

Casper Pillow: If you prefer classic down pillows, the Casper is the ideal alternative. It's soft and supportive, and it also stays cool.

Leesa Foundation: This highly rated foundation (similar to a box spring), rests atop your bed frame. It supports your mattress, which in turn supports you. The best part? It's affordable.

Parachute Percale Sheet Set: Parachute's Percale hotel-quality sheets actually get more comfortable the more you sleep on them.

Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blanket: Weighted blankets were one of the most popular holiday gifts of 2019, and they continue to be a trendy buy. If anxiety keeps you from falling asleep or you wake up feeling restless, a weighted blanket might help.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.