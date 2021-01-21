We found a huge discount on an air fryer and more great sales

Whether you’re looking for products to support your New Year’s resolutions, items to make working from home easier, or you’re looking ahead to spring cleaning, these discounts will help you with all of that and more. We found sales on kitchen appliances, Patagonia winterwear, pet essentials, and home cleaning supplies — so if you’re online shopping this week, start with these deep discounts.

Best deals of January 2021

ARIA 7-Quart Family-Size Air Fryer: $79.99 at Home Depot (was $139.99)

Do you need a large air fryer without a big price tag? You can save over 40% on ARIA's seven-quart model that can hold enough food for the whole crew. Straightforward controls and ceramic coating make both cooking and cleanup a snap.

Patagonia Women's Los Gatos Fleece Jacket: $103.20 at Backcountry (was $129)

We love the versatility of Patagonia's fleece jacket because it's perfect for warming up when hanging around the house or layering when headed outdoors. It’s made of 30% recycled fleece, which appeals to the eco-conscious shopper.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $319.99 at Macy's (was $399.99)

If you didn't get that stand mixer you wanted this Christmas, now's the time to fulfill your wish and save 20% at the same time. The Artisan model by KitchenAid is arguably the most beloved in its class thanks to the solid construction, convenient tilting head, and impressive accessory set that includes a five-quart bowl, dough hook, whip, and flat and flex edge beaters.

HP Laptop 15t-dw300: $549.99 at HP (was $749.99)

From work to play and everything else you love to do on a laptop, this HP model is built to deliver. It operates on Windows 10 Home 64 and is powered by the speedy 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. You'll also love the vivid micro-edge bezel screen and long battery life.

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner: $259.99 at Kohl's (was $359.99)

It's not too soon to start thinking about spring cleaning. The Revolution Pet Pro carpet cleaner has a deep cleaning mode that's up to the task of removing dirt embedded in your carpets. Powerful suction and an upholstery tool make it an excellent choice for pet owners.

Breville Joule Sous Vide Machine: $149.95 at Amazon (was $199.95)

If you've been thinking about investing in a sous vide machine, check out the Joule by Breville. It has built-in WiFi so you can control it with your smartphone. The compact size makes it easy to handle and store, too.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II Plush Pillow Top Mattress: $697 at Macy's (was $1,369)

A premium mattress doesn't have to break your budget, especially when you find one on sale at almost 50% off the usual price. The generous discount, along with the layer of gel-infused memory foam atop supportive wrapped coils, makes the Kleinmon II an unbeatable deal as well as a worthwhile investment in more restful sleep.

Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender: $37.99 at Amazon (was $60.99)

The Wave Crusher proves that you don't have to spend a lot of money for a blender that gets the job done. Its 700-watt motor works effortlessly with 14 blending functions to produce consistent results. You’ll also appreciate how easy it is to use.

Sporn Mesh No Pull Dog Harness: $13.39-$21.39 at Chewy (was $21.95-$24.95)

Not only does a harness provide a pull-free way to walk your dog, but it's more comfortable for your furry friend since there's nothing to tug at their neck. Quality harnesses like this one have padding and chest support for added comfort, and come in sizes from extra small to extra dog large.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven: $179.95 at Amazon (was $299.95)

Le Creuset enameled cookware is crafted to last and can also withstand high cooking temperatures for outstanding results. Grab the versatile Sauteuse Oven now, and chances are it will become your go-to cookware piece for preparing your favorite soups, stews, casseroles, and more.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic Hydroponic Grow System: $209.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $299.99)

You can grow fresh herbs year-round with an AeroGarden hydroponic grow system. It's easy to set up and comes with everything you need to get started, including a built-in grow light and nine herb seed pods.

Pet Gear Pro Pawty Cat Litter Box Enclosure: $69.98 at Chewy (was $134.14)

Does keeping your kitty's litter area contained and tidy while providing privacy sound like a good idea? The Pro Pawty enclosure has a two-tier design with easy entry for your pet and two zippered openings that make cleanup simple for you.

Mr. Coffee One-Touch CoffeeHouse Espresso and Cappuccino Maker: $241.26 at Amazon (was $359.99)

Mr. Coffee makes more than just traditional coffee makers. This versatile machine can brew espressos, lattes, and cappuccinos that rival those found in cafés thanks to its built-in milk frother and 19-bar pump system. It has a simple button control panel for customized coffee beverages.

GlamGlow Glowing Skin Goals Set: $48.30 at Dermstore (was $69)

Get your skin glowing in 2021 with this skincare set that includes four products formulated to improve tone and texture. You’ll get a mask, cleanser, serum, and moisturizer that work together to control breakouts and hydrate skin.

