Ways to stay motivated during the winter months

Winter motivation tips

A comedown from the holidays, pressure of starting fresh in the New Year, and general malaise are all too common in January, February, and March. For many people in certain parts of the world, this dreary season can be emotionally and physically draining.

It takes a comprehensive approach to stay happy, healthy, and energized across the winter. Monitoring your activity and sleep and setting a schedule is crucial, which is why a fitness tracker, like the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 3, is such a useful accessory. Keep reading our guide to stay in control and motivated during the toughest time of the year.

Manage your environment

Create a space all your own that’s comfortable, inspiring, and conducive to your changing moods. The best place to start is with your senses.

Invest in lighting that helps you stay alert during the day, but more relaxed at night; smart bulbs cater to your mood, and some offer a range of colors.

An essential oil diffuser is useful day and night, utilizing aromatherapy oils that inspire, focus, motivate, calm, and relax. These not only offer a soothing smell, but they can also provide a pleasant sound, especially as you go to bed.

Efficient space is also important. If you’re working at home, an organized desk area with well-designed accessories means tasks are less draining on your body. A comfortable mouse, ergonomic keyboard, and curved monitor can all enhance productivity and maintain motivation.

Stay active

Physical activity can be hard to come by in the wintertime, but it’s important to find ways to move, stretch, and even sweat. Moderate exercise throughout the week can help maintain energy and battle depression. Even light exercise can relieve physical tension and mental stress. What’s more, it provides a change of pace and avoids the potential creeping monotony of winter.

One of the best ways to stay active in the wintertime is through yoga, which may provide some mental and emotional benefits as well. All you really need is a yoga mat; this can be your hub for a variety of practices, including reflective meditation, soothing stretching, and intense physical workouts.

If you can’t walk, run, or hike outdoors regularly, consider investing in a home exercise bike or treadmill to stay moving.

Sleep well

Sleep is often overlooked as an important component of health and wellbeing, but the quality, or lack thereof, can determine how you feel in the morning and how ready you are to tackle the day.

Best sleeping practices are relatively simple but require discipline to adhere to. Avoid alcohol, sugar, and any screens at least 30 minutes before you plan on sleeping. Blue light is disruptive, and even though you feel tired, your brain will stay active long after you’ve powered off. A weighted blanket not only provides a warm and cozy escape, but also helps to calm nerves and relieve tension, especially if you’ve gone through a long, busy day.

This is also where a fitness tracker can come into play, tracking your sleep pattern so you know where you’re doing well, and where you need some support when it comes to getting a full night’s rest.

Eat well

Like sleep, maintaining balanced, healthy eating habits will boost your energy and keep you feeling physically and mentally ready for tasks at hand. In general, find ways to eat more whole foods and opt for cooking at home rather than dining or ordering out.

For those who don’t enjoy cooking, there are many easy ways to make a quality meal. A pressure cooker or air fryer are two increasingly popular and widely accessible countertop appliances that allow you to make a diverse array of meals fairly quickly.

Consider taking vitamins in the winter, particularly vitamin D, which can be hard to come by in gray weather. Some supplements are known to help relieve stress and boost focus and energy as well. Consult with your doctors and industry professionals to find out what may work for you.

Plan, schedule, and organize

All habits work best when a plan is set in place. Whether it’s setting an alarm for going to sleep and waking up, creating a meal plan, or adhering to an exercise schedule, structure allows you to better allocate time, look forward to events, and hold yourself accountable for what you need to do. If one or two chores or tasks slip by, it’s easy to get discouraged. Conversely, sticking to your goals can be a rewarding experience. The sense of accomplishment can snowball, building motivation and excitement until habits become second nature.

Reward yourself

For all that you’re accomplished, it’s just as important to reward yourself for working hard, staying active, and managing the difficulty of winter living. Don’t normalize overworking and cramming — instead embrace taking time for yourself, however that best suits you. Consider taking up a craft, enjoying a guilty pleasure, or simply allowing yourself to indulge in food or rest. You’ve earned it!

Best fitness products of 2021

Fitness trackers

Best of the best: Fitbit Versa 3

Our take: One of the most popular Fitbit series featuring a lengthy list of worthy perks and conveniences.

What we like: Tracks sleep, monitors exercises, resists water damage, and uses GPS. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Includes Bluetooth connectivity, speaker, and microphone to receive calls.

What we dislike: All the extras result in a high price tag.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Our take: Sleekly designed and affordable tracker that includes all the necessary features to monitor your daily health.

What we like: Slim and lightweight yet durable. Tracks basics like sleep, steps, and calories. Water-resistant up to 50 meters. Long battery life. Good value.

What we dislike: Small screen and low memory. Lacks GPS.

Treadmills

Best of the best: NordicTrack X32i Treadmill

Our take: Whether you’re just getting started on an exercise routine or need a challenge, this treadmill has something for every skill level.

What we like: From a leading brand in exercise machines, this model brings a professional gym-quality design to your home. Reflex Cushioning system is easy on joints. Access to on-demand workouts. Very quiet.

What we dislike: On the pricey side but arguably worth the money.

Best Bang for your Buck: XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

Our take: A basic, quality treadmill that provides a great workout for a fraction of the price.

What we like: This sturdy model easily folds up to save you space. Offers a dozen preset exercise programs to give you a nice variety. Easy-to-read LCD display.

What we dislike: Won’t satisfy those who crave all the bells and whistles.

Yoga mats

Best of the best: Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

Our take: A high-quality, versatile mat providing comfort, support, and traction for a variety of activities.

What we like: This extra thick and long yoga mat is made from dense, quality materials offering longevity and durability. Resists sweat. Easy to clean. Offered in many colors.

What we dislike: Somewhat heavy and quite expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Clever Yoga Nonslip Mat

Our take: Budget-friendly yoga mat ideal for beginners who want a place for stretching, medidatition, and exercises.

What we like: A thick and supportive mat useful for those learning poses and positions. Durable design prevents sweat and dirt from seeping in. Variety of color options available.

What we dislike: Can become slippery when when.

