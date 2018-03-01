Watch the 2018 Food Tank Washington, D.C. Summit!

Food Tank presented its completely SOLD OUT Summit in Washington, D.C. titled, “Cultivating the Next Generation of Young Food Leaders” in partnership with The George Washington University, The World Resources Institute, the National Farmers Union, the National FFA Organization, and the National Young Farmers Coalition.

This event featured more than 35 speakers and panelists from the Washington, D.C. area and around the world, including farmers, members of Congress, nonprofit and business leaders, and many more! The Summit’s engaging panels were moderated by journalists from National Public Radio, The Washington Post, Vox, and POLITICO.

