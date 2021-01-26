Washing your car in cold weather

How to wash your car in winter

Washing your car is often thought of as a summertime activity, complete with sunscreen and cool drinks. And while this isn’t untrue, your vehicle still needs care in the colder months. In some ways, it needs even more than usual.

When winter falls, the roads are often treated with salt and chemicals that can erode the exterior of your vehicle. Washing your car is the only way to mitigate this, but it’s not as simple as duplicating summer practices. With this guide, we hope to teach you the safe, comfortable, and effective way to wash your car in cold weather.

What to wear to wash your car in the cold

Before you can take care of your vehicle, you need to take care of yourself. Depending on the temperature, dress in layers that will keep you warm as you begin. This gives you the option to remove layers as you work up a sweat. Also, make sure your outer layer jacket, pants, and boots are at least water-resistant, as getting wet is the quickest route to losing body heat. We also recommend a warm hat and waterproof latex/nitrile gloves.

In addition, take a moment to see if your washing area is as safe as it can be. Scatter rock salt on slick areas to prevent falls, and try to start when the sun is at its peak. This will cut down on ice forming from excessing washing water, both on the ground and on your vehicle. If conditions are bad, turn your car off for a few minutes and blast the vents to warm it up. For subfreezing environments, it may be safest to wait for less extreme temperatures.

What you need to wash your car in winter

There’s a right tool for every job, and in the case of washing cars in cold weather, there are a few things that can make the process a whole lot easier. They include:

Two durable wash buckets: one to hold your water and soap and another to hold wheel cleaning tools.Access to a hose for rinsing.Warm — but not hot — water to wash your vehicle. This prevents ice buildup and keeps your hands more comfortable. Never use hot water, as this can crack cold glass.A sponge or wash mitt.Soap to clean your vehicle.Wax or sealant to protect your paint in the future. If you would like to finish the job as quickly as possible, consider a two-in-one wash and wax solution.Several microfiber towels to dry your vehicle as quickly as possible.



Washing your car in cold weather

Use a hose to spray off salt, magnesium chloride, and other grime from the undercarriage of your vehicle.Mix soap with warm water in each of your buckets, placing a sponge in each.Start with the wheels. Use a separate wash bucket and sponge to clean these, as brake dust and grime from the wheels can scratch your paint.Rinse and wash each panel separately. Rinsing the entire vehicle first increases the risk of ice buildup.Use a sponge or wash mitt to clean each area. If your vehicle’s exterior is cold enough to freeze water, dry each panel as you go with a squeegee or microfiber towel.Apply a wax or sealant if it is warm enough. These finishes protect your paint from the elements going forward, specifically rust and oxidation. Doing this regularly will protect your car’s exterior for longer, meaning you won’t have to wash it as often. Keep temperature and manufacturer recommendations in mind, however, as many products don’t work well in harsh conditions.



Expert vehicle winterization tips

Keeping your car clean during winter is important, but it’s only half the battle. Below are a handful of expert vehicle winterization tips to keep you and your ride in tip-top shape.

Invest in winter tires. Tires are one of the most important elements of vehicle handling and safety, particularly in winter. Snow tires are made from softer compounds that continue to conform and flex as temperatures drop, maintaining grip. They also have specific tread compounds to push snow and water away from the tires.Assemble an emergency kit. Winter driving can be tricky for many reasons. Not only is it harder for cars to maintain traction over snow and ice, harsh weather makes getting stranded a whole lot more dangerous. Assemble a kit with blankets, first-aid supplies, food, water, and lights. If you want to be even more prepared, pack a radio, flares, and a shovel.Park under cover. If you can, you should always try to shelter your car during winter. Not only does this prolong the life of your paint, but it also cuts down on stressful mornings that start by scraping ice off a windshield. If hard cover isn’t available, consider a soft cover shell.

