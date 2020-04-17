Warby Parker review

If you wear eyeglasses, you know that the right pair can become an extension of your personality.

Picking out the perfect specs can be serious business, which is why we were eager to test out Warby Parker, the all-online glasses brand that's been steadily picking up popularity over the last few years.

The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand boasts an impressive collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses at a reasonable price point. We had one of our BestReviews testers try out Warby Parker's at-home purchasing service to see if the service and the glasses live up to the hype.

Here's what we thought of the overall experience.

How it works

One of the best parts of going to an optometrist office or eyewear shop is trying on all the glasses and Warby Parker clearly gets that. The first step in finding a pair of Warby Parker frames is picking out five options to try on at home. Once you've selected your five styles and submitted your order, you should receive a box of frames in the mail shortly. It's important to note that you'll have to enter your credit card information at this point in the process, but you won't be charged unless you damage or fail to return the frames; the home try-on service is free.

When your frames are delivered, you'll have five days to decide which frames are right for you before sending your five picks back to Warby Parker with an included prepaid return label. Once you've made your decision, you can submit your prescription information and make your purchase online. Warby Parker will send you a brand new pair of glasses with your prescription.

If none of the first five try-on pairs you choose make the cut, you can send them all back and pick five more to try for another five days until you settle on the perfect set of frames to fit your aesthetic.

Cost

All Warby Parker glasses start at $95 (including basic prescription lenses). Popular add-ons, like blue-light-filtering and 1.67 high-index lenses for stronger prescriptions, cost extra. Our BestReviews tester found that Warby Parker was less expensive than purchasing glasses through an optometrist's office. Even with vision insurance, he was able to save more money with Warby Parker.

Pros

Our experience found the try-on process to be stress-free and overall very easy. Trying on frames at home, as opposed to in a store, allowed our tester to find the pair of frames that worked best with his look and lifestyle. While Warby Parker has brick-and-mortar stores in some locations, we highly recommend the home try-on service. It's a great way for busy people to find a pair of frames on their own schedule without ever leaving home.

We also liked that most of the frames came in a variety of colors and frame widths. Warby Parker even lets you try on multiple versions of the same frame so that you can decide between a couple of colors and frame widths. We found that some long-time spectacle wearers prefer to own a pair of prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses. Warby Parker makes it super easy to order multiple frames. Once you've uploaded your prescription, Warby Parker will keep the document on file for your next purchase.

Cons

While Warby Parker offers a variety of frame styles, all of the styles have a certain "Warby Parker look." If you're hoping for a more understated frame or something really unique, Warby Parker may not be for you. The brand also requires a relatively recent eye prescription -- within the last four years. This might prove frustrating for people whose eyesight rarely changes or who need new glasses but don't have the time to make a visit to the eye doctor.

What about the lenses?

Warby Parker offers single-vision, progressives, readers, and non-prescription lenses for both its eyeglasses and sunglasses. Progressive lenses correct for multiple fields of vision in one lens so you don't have to switch between different pairs of specs. These are the most expensive option and will set you back $295 for eyeglasses and $375 for sunglasses. The other prescription types are all $95 for eyeglasses and range from $95 to $175 for sunglasses.

Once you've selected your prescription type, you can select your lens material. Warby Parker offers some great lens types to fit your lifestyle. All eyeglasses come with a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective lens that blocks 100% of UV rays for no extra charge. Warby Parker also offers a blue-light-filtering and light-responsive option. Unsurprisingly, the human eye is not meant to stare at a computer or phone screen for hours every day. If your eyes feel strained and tired after a long day of work, we'd recommend investing in a pair of blue-light-filtering lenses. They're only $50 more and you get all of the perks of the standard Warby Parker lens plus an added filter to prevent blue light from digital screens or the sun from tiring out your eyes.

One of the reasons we like Warby Parker's blue-light-filtering lens over other options is that the lens appears clear, unlike many options from other brands that have a noticeable tint. They're even a great option for people who don't need prescription glasses.

Bottom line

If you're looking for a stylish, cost-effective pair of specs, Warby Parker is a worthwhile option. By cutting out the middleman, Warby Parker is able to offer a high-quality, stylish product at a reasonable price. This provider is also a great option for those who don't have time to stop by a brick-and-mortar eyewear shop.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.