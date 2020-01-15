Want to mix up the look of your Apple Watch?

Whether you were gifted an Apple Watch for the holidays or you've had one since before they were hyper trendy, you might be wondering how to match it with the rest of your ever-evolving wardrobe.

Since this high-tech accessory has a contemporary edge, you'll need a new band (or a few) to elevate it to a fashion-forward essential.

Whether you're looking for an everyday band or one for special events, this Apple Watch band buying guide has the rundown of popular designs to suit almost any style and occasion.

Take a look at our top picks to refresh the wearable tech that goes everywhere you do.

Classic and simple

Apple Watch Leather Loop: $99 at Amazon

When comfort and simplicity are your top priority, chose this handcrafted Italian leather band. It features buttery quilted leather and a thin profile that elegantly wraps around your wrist.

Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band: $99 at Amazon

The simplicity of a mesh band and buckle keeps bulk to a minimum. Choose from gold, silver, or black -- or get all three if you're sold on the versatility of their classic look.

Shinola Rail Road Leather Apple Watch Strap: $125 at Nordstrom

Tech-savvy traditionalists will appreciate this classic band featuring a brushed silver buckle. Its hand-sewn detail and rich dark nut brown color are sure to please wearers with conservative taste.

XINKSD Apple Watch Band Leather Strap Stainless Metal Buckle: $12.99 at Amazon

This leather band is all about the right fit with double removable clips and over 10 buckle notches. It's ideal for those on a budget, and it looks more expensive than it is.

Elegant and feminine

Kate Spade Glitter Apple Watch Strap: $78 at Nordstrom

Marvel at the sparkle of this Kate Spade band. Its touch of pizazz is enough to dress up your Apple Watch for a formal event or to serve as a statement piece when worn with simpler outfits.

Kate Spade Scalloped Leather Apple Watch Strap: $78 at Nordstrom

This Kate Spade band elevates an everyday look with scalloped detail and delicate styling. Enjoy its youthful, dainty look as you pair it with your favorite outfits.

Lilly Pulitzer Leatherette Watch Band for Apple Watch: $48.96 at Amazon

Look no further for an attractive vegan leather band featuring vibrant colors and designs if you appreciate a bolder style. Lightweight and whimsical, the strap features a shiny gold buckle and embellishments.

MAIRUI Slim Resin Bracelet Apple Watch Band: $21.99 at Amazon

Ride along with the resin trend in this chain-link inspired style. Available in over a dozen designs including tortoiseshell and camouflage, we think this band will accent your modern style.

Trendy and fashion-forward

Casetify Black Stripe Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Strap: $52 at Nordstrom

Enjoy a stunning combination of black and white in this striped band. Its modern look is ideal for those who are seeking a fashion-forward, edgy appearance in an Apple Watch strap.

Casetify Cool Beans Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Strap: $52 at Nordstrom

It's easy to stand out and keep up appearances with this retro-inspired watch strap. Color blocking and abstract shapes combine in a funky, playful design.

Kate Spade Flower Apple Watch Strap: $98 at Nordstrom

Floral inspiration and leather appliqué are both on-trend, making this Kate Spade band a charming essential. Available in neutral blush, it features tiny leather daisies with studded detail.

Casetify Cheetah Dots Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Strap: $52 at Nordstrom

Take a walk on the wild side with cheetah-inspired polka dot design. Flashy and loud, this is the watch band to opt for if you want to add a bit of an edge to your everyday wardrobe.

Silver and gold

LAGOS Smart Caviar Stainless Steel Watch Bracelet for Apple Watch: $595 at Nordstrom

This stainless steel LAGOS band turns your Apple Watch into a sophisticated piece of fine jewelry. You'll love its elegant chain-link detail and parallel caviar-inspired beading.

JETech Replacement Band for Apple Watch: $21.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Look tough when you wear this wide brushed-metal band. It even comes with its own link removal tools, so finding the right fit for your wrist is a piece of cake.

LAGOS Smart Caviar Sterling Silver & 18K Gold Band for Apple Watch: $3,500 at Nordstrom

Ideal for true timepiece collectors, this band features 18K gold links and sterling silver ball detail. As a two-tone design, it matches all your jewelry and handbag hardware -- though you'll pay a significant price to add this to your jewelry box.

Seriously sporty

Apple Watch 44MM Nike Sport Loop: $49 at Macy's

It's easy-on, easy-off with this hook-and-loop band from Nike. You'll love how soft, breathable and lightweight it is, which makes it the perfect band for athletes. Not to mention, it'll match all your other Nike gear.

Apple Watch Sport Band 40mm: $45 at Amazon (was $49)

This water-resistant high-performance band hugs your wrist and stays put while you train. Users are big fans of its innovative pin-and-tuck closure that gives the band a low-profile appearance.

NFL Apple Watch Short Silicone Band: $29.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Proudly display your allegiance with one of these simple black silicone bands featuring your NFL team's insignia. Wear it on gameday or leave it on all season long to support your team.

Kate Spade Black Silicone Scallop Apple Watch Strap: $68 at Macy's

The beloved fashion brand also offers a sporty silicone strap featuring a durable stainless steel buckle. Scalloped edges are comfortable and allow full range of motion without cutting into your wrist.

