Want to keep Dry January going? Try these alcohol-free options

After plenty of eggnog and champagne over the holidays, many people dove into Dry January — the month-long booze-free challenge. There’s quite a bit of evidence that going dry touts considerable health benefits. The detox may improve complexion, sleep health, or mood.

But you don’t have to stop abstaining at the end of January. In fact, it’s easy to keep going if you have some tasty substitutions on deck. Looking for ways to enjoy a spirited Dry January and beyond without the spirits? This roundup includes alcohol-free beverages as well as unique drinkware and barware.

Alcohol-free wine

Fre Red Wine: $7.99+ at Drizly

Sit back and relax with this rich, full-bodied non-alcoholic honey wine. It features vibrant flavors of grape and cherry and has a smoky yet fruity finish.

Martinelli’s Sparkling Blush Non-Alcoholic: $3.99+ at Drizly

Raise your glass to this sophisticated apple-raspberry sparkling blush. It’s a popular choice for dry parties that still want the pageantry of a champagne toast.

Sparkling Wine Sampler: $89.99 at Amazon

If you’re a fan of sparkling wines, we recommend this sampler from Amazon. It allows you to try four types of non-alcoholic sparkling wine, so you can find one you like.

Alcohol-free beer

Karbach Free & Easy Non-Alcoholic Beer: $9.15+ at Drizly

Enjoy this zesty non-alcoholic beer, whose orange, grapefruit, and citrus flavors strike the perfect balance between sweetness and bitterness.

Athletic Brewing Run Wild Non-Alcoholic IPA: $10.99 at Drizly

This organic, low-calorie, non-alcoholic beer features a well-balanced blend of citrus, fresh, hoppy, and pine flavors, and pairs well with dishes ranging from light salads to cured meats.

Heineken 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer: $57.30 at Amazon

Looking for something familiar? This non-alcoholic Heineken is pretty close to the real thing, but it has zero alcohol and few calories.

Alcohol-free cocktails

MONDAY Zero Alcohol Gin: $39.99 at Amazon

If you prefer to prepare your own cocktails, this non-alcoholic gin is a solid option. It’s both alcohol-free and calorie-free, and it has no added sugars so you can flavor it however you prefer.

Stella Rose Peach Alcohol-Free: $9.99+ at Drizly

This peachy mocktail base turns any drink into a refreshing country-inspired beverage with summertime vibes.

Mocktail ideas for Dry January

Miss your go-to mixed drink? Try some of these mocktails that have similar flavor profiles:

For mojito lovers

Mix muddled mint, fresh lime juice, two drops of almond extract, and a sprinkle of sugar to club soda. Serve on the rocks.

For hard seltzer fans

Muddle up mint and cucumber and add it to sparkling water. Serve on the rocks.

For sea breeze and bay breeze lovers

Mix equal parts cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and grapefruit juice and serve on the rocks.

For Moscow mule fans

Add ginger beer and fresh lime juice to club soda. Serve on the rocks in a copper mug and garnish with a lime wheel.

Non-alcoholic piña colada

Add crushed ice, frozen pineapple chunks, coconut milk, and coconut flakes to a blender and blend until smooth and grainy. Pour into a tall glass and serve with a wide straw.

Non-alcoholic grasshopper

Blend vanilla ice cream, mint ice cream, and muddled mint sprigs until creamy. Pour into a tall glass and serve with a wide straw. Garnish with mint sprigs.

Try an Arnold Palmer

Mix equal parts iced tea and lemonade and sweeten to preference. Serve in a tall glass on the rocks and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Essential drinkware and barware

SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker: $99.35 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Get your bubbly fix with sparkling water of your own making. We love adding lime and cucumber for a refreshing cocktail replacement. This better-for-you beverage is better for the planet, too: SodaStream reduces your carbon footprint with its reusable carbonating bottles.

Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher System: $169.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Look no further for a blender well-suited for making alcohol-free mixed drinks. It’s equipped with a powerful motor to break down ice and frozen ingredients to achieve smoother consistencies.

Amerigo Premium Whiskey Stones: $11.99 at Amazon (was $17.99)

Talk about good to the last drop — these stones let you enjoy your favorite whiskey or drink on the rocks without being diluted by melting ice. The set comes in a velvet pouch inside a charming wooden box.

Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Mold: $14.89 at Amazon

Make bar-quality jumbo ice spheres with this silicone mold. Not only do they look cooler than regular ice cubes, but the spheres also melt more slowly so you can enjoy chilled mocktails much longer.

Willa Arlo Interiors Kiven Bar Cart: $147.99 at Wayfair (was $216.99)

Outfit an entertainment space with this art deco-inspired bar cart. The light gold finish and mirrored glass shelves capture light and turn it into a functional conversation piece.

Mint Pantry Burkhalter 9-Piece Bar Tool Set: $69.99 at Wayfair (was $130)

Tap into your inner bartender and invest in this copper bar toolset. It includes all mixing and serving essentials, from an ice bucket for chilling wine to an accessory stand to store mixing tools.

Bormioli Rocco Tulip Cocktail Glasses: $19.99 at Amazon (was $22.99)

These versatile hurricane glasses are ideal for water, beer, or piña coladas. They’re finely crafted in Italy and earn praise for their sophisticated silhouette and top-tier durability.

JoyJolt Infiniti Highball Glasses: $49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Jazz up your glass collection with these geometric highball glasses. Modern and sophisticated, they instantly elevate a cocktail. The chic four-piece set is also dishwasher safe.

Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses: $49.99 at Amazon

Every drinkware collection should include a set of upscale old fashioned glasses, like these from Waterford. They feature the brand’s signature etched crystal detail and are suitable for any occasion.

OXO Steel Muddler: $14.95 at Amazon

From mojitos to old fashioneds, a muddler is an essential bar tool. This ergonomic design from OXO features a nylon head to protect fine drinkware from scratches.

NewStar 3-Tier Bar Glass Rimmer: $11.97 at Amazon

Margarita and specialty cocktail lovers appreciate this space-savvy glass rimmer with compartments for sugar, salt, and lime juice. Trays slide out easily and stay separated to prevent cross-contamination.

