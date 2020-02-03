Want all the good aspects of Facebook without the politics?

It's not a fun time to be on Facebook. And with the Iowa caucuses officially kicking off voting in the Democratic primary, it's only going to get worse (read: more political) from here.

So that got us thinking: How can one isolate the good aspects of social media while eliminating exposure to bad opinions?

Fear of missing out is a huge motivating factor for why people log onto social media services like Facebook every day. They don't want to miss seeing a new picture of a loved one or being out of the loop.

If this describes you -- wanting to get off of Facebook, but not wanting to miss the moments that actually matter to you -- I recommend buying the Aura Digital Photo Frame. I bought this for my mother over the holidays to test if it would help her stay off social media entirely.

Here's what I found: It simply worked. She hasn't had any interest in logging into Facebook once since getting it set up in the living room and she also hasn't missed a single photo of her newborn grandson, who lives with my brother abroad.

Uploading pictures to the Aura frame couldn't be easier. Simply download the company's app and select images from your photo roll. Save and you're done. It's that easy to beam a photo across the world.

My mom loves it because she can set how quickly it cycles through photos and it has an incredibly user-friendly setup. All you have to do is get it up on your WiFi network and you're ready to go.

Also, users can "like" photos that are uploaded to their frame, so it can even service that part of the brain that's drawn to Facebook.

So what are the drawbacks: I don't personally love how the Aura frame has to be plugged in as those wires can be unattractive, but if it's placed well in a room, that can be minimized.

It also isn't cheap, coming in at $259 (even with a $40 discount on Amazon). But, in my opinion, considering all of the time you get back from not spending hours on Facebook, it's well worth it.

Bottom line: All you have to do is convince the people you really care about to download the app and upload their photos when they've got good ones, and you'll get the upsides with limited brain leak. Election year or not.

And for replacing the news and other information in your life, consider adding the new Amazon Echo Show to keep you up to date on current affairs.

Jacob Palmer is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.