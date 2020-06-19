John Raoux
Walt Disney World cancels this year’s Halloween celebrations at Magic Kingdom, as parks get ready to reopen

June 19, 2020
Muri Assunção
John Raoux

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party."