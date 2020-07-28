‘Wall of Moms’ sues Trump administration for ‘gassing, beating, and kidnapping’ protesters in Portland

Wall of Moms and several Black Lives Matter protesters who say they were “gassed, maimed, and brutalized” by federal agents in Portland sued the Trump administration on Monday for allegedly exceeding its legal authority during its highly controversial crackdown in the city. The lawsuit claims that the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies violated legal limitations on federal law enforcement as well as the First and Fourth amendments to the Constitution when they sent officers with no identification to confront peaceful protesters and even whisk some of them away in unmarked rental cars.