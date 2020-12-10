Wales man encased strangled fiancée in scotch tape and cling wrap — and ate a Subway sandwich next to her body

A 23-year-old man in Cardiff, Wales, has been found guilty of strangling his 21-year-old fiancée last year, encasing her body in cling wrap, garbage bags and scotch tape, and eating a Subway sandwich next to her corpse. He then waited at least a day to call police and claim it was an accident, during which he ordered drugs online with her money, tried to start a Netflix account and sent out for $56 worth of Domino's pizza.