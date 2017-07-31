Waiter Tells Gordon Ramsay Exactly What’s Wrong With Restaurant on ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

During the seven seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, the celebrity chef and restauranteur surely saw his share of revolting meals, mismanaged restaurants, and clueless owners and cooks. And he usually described them with flawless disgust. But in a recently resurfaced clip, Ramsay may have met his match with a wonderfully honest waiter.
In a clip from a season 3 episode focused on Mama Rita’s in Newbury Park, California, Ramsay first walks into a wonderfully decorated, spacious restaurant. But it doesn’t take long for Ramsay to realize things aren’t quite what they seem.
In an unsurprising twist for anyone who followed Kitchen Nightmares, Mama Rita’s shut its doors just one year after Ramsay tried to revive the restaurant. According to Reality TV Revisited, the clueless owner Laura (who chalked up her failing business to simply not getting enough guests through the door), now operates a new restaurant, Mission Oaks Café in Camarillo, California.
