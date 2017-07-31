Waiter Tells Gordon Ramsay Exactly What’s Wrong With Restaurant on ‘Kitchen Nightmares’

During the seven seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, the celebrity chef and restauranteur surely saw his share of revolting meals, mismanaged restaurants, and clueless owners and cooks. And he usually described them with flawless disgust. But in a recently resurfaced clip, Ramsay may have met his match with a wonderfully honest waiter.



In a clip from a season 3 episode focused on Mama Rita’s in Newbury Park, California, Ramsay first walks into a wonderfully decorated, spacious restaurant. But it doesn’t take long for Ramsay to realize things aren’t quite what they seem.

Before Ramsay even begins to order, Mama Rita’s longtime head waiter Brad warns the chef against ordering a slew of dishes, including Mexican staples such as empanadas taquitos , and chicken. “…Just because I think they’re really dry.”Unsurprisingly, the tamales and chimichangas were bone-dry.And it seems like the waiter even has a future in writing bad restaurant reviews. After sampling the steak burrito (which Ramsay likens to a dirty diaper), Brad describes the dish in his own insightful way. “The steak was gamey. It was kind of like a car wash, moist and mushy,” he said, before eventually losing his lunch in the restaurant kitchen.The clip is so disgusting and bizarre that despite being a re-upload from 2010, it’s gone viral on YouTube. In two days, it’s racked up nearly 3 million views. Perhaps it's a sign that Ramsay needs to bring this beloved show back?





In an unsurprising twist for anyone who followed Kitchen Nightmares, Mama Rita’s shut its doors just one year after Ramsay tried to revive the restaurant. According to Reality TV Revisited, the clueless owner Laura (who chalked up her failing business to simply not getting enough guests through the door), now operates a new restaurant, Mission Oaks Café in Camarillo, California.