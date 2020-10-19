October 19, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Virus-denying fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk dies from COVID-19 in Ukraine
A Ukrainian fitness influencer died from COVID-19 complications days after admitting he was wrong to think the virus didn’t exist, his ex-wife announced in a heartbreaking statement over the weekend. Dmitriy “Dima” Stuzhuk, who had more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, began feeling sick during a recent trip to Turkey and was immediately hospitalized after returning to Ukraine, he said in a post Wednesday.