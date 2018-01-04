christine sydelko
Vine-Famous Christine Sydelko Gets Kitchen Utensils Tattooed on Knuckles, Doesn’t Even Like Cooking

Bing bong

You might recognize Christine Sydelko from her fan-favorite “Merry Chrysler” Vine or even as the woman who once too closely resembled the caterpillar from A Bug’s Life. In her recent slew of comedic escapades, the 23-year-old added a permanent cutlery collection to her finger ink.

In a photo posted to Twitter — where the comic has nearly 900,000 followers — Sydelko knuckles up to show brand-new fork, spoon, spatula, and ladle tattoos.

“lol I’m an idiot,” she captioned the photo, which has been liked nearly 33,000 times.

And in a follow-up tweet she confessed, “I don’t even like cooking.”

But that won’t stop her from finishing the set.

“I got the knife last year because I thought it was funny and then I just decided to get a bunch of other utensils,” Sydelko told The Daily Meal. “I’m getting chopsticks and a whisk next.”

In a string of over 90 comments, Sydelko fans gave their stamps of approval. Actor David Arquette even chimed in with a lovely proposition.

“I wanna cook ribs for you,” he offered.

“Take me to flavor town,” Sydelko replied in true Guy Fieri fashion.

To see what more famous people have been up to, take a stroll down memory lane with us for the 10 biggest celebrity food stories of 2017.

