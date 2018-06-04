Vin Diesel is accused of stealing a glass dish from an ice cream shop in Hartford, Wisconsin, on May 29 while in town visiting family. The Fast and Furious star popped into Scoop DeVille, where he ordered a hot fudge sundae with nuts and whipped cream in an old-fashioned tulip bowl. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 50-year-old actor, whose birth name is Mark Sinclair, moseyed on out with the glassware and never came back.

Owners Carrie and Ray Stelzer don’t seem to mind that Diesel jacked their dish. They told the outlet that he’s welcome to keep the dish as a souvenir. They enjoyed his visit and hope he comes back.

“It’s just a very nice experience to have somebody like that in here,” Ray told the local Washington County Insider, to which Carrie added, “It’s good news. Everybody’s talking about it and it’s kind of exciting.”

Actor #VinDiesel was spotted in Hartford yesterday. He stopped at a Main Street ice cream shop during a visit, reportedly with family who live in the area.#CelebritySighting pic.twitter.com/c7icfL4cVL — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 30, 2018

