vin diesel ice cream
Jaguarps / Dreamstime.com
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  3. Celebrity Bites

Vin Diesel Allegedly Stole a Sundae Dish From an Ice Cream Shop in Wisconsin

By
Editor
Shop owners aren’t upset about this likely accidental theft

Vin Diesel is accused of stealing a glass dish from an ice cream shop in Hartford, Wisconsin, on May 29 while in town visiting family. The Fast and Furious star popped into Scoop DeVille, where he ordered a hot fudge sundae with nuts and whipped cream in an old-fashioned tulip bowl. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 50-year-old actor, whose birth name is Mark Sinclair, moseyed on out with the glassware and never came back.

more celebrity stories

Owners Carrie and Ray Stelzer don’t seem to mind that Diesel jacked their dish. They told the outlet that he’s welcome to keep the dish as a souvenir. They enjoyed his visit and hope he comes back.

“It’s just a very nice experience to have somebody like that in here,” Ray told the local Washington County Insider, to which Carrie added, “It’s good news. Everybody’s talking about it and it’s kind of exciting.”

Diesel might be back to return this stolen property to its rightful owner, but it’s unlikely the small town of Hartford will become a celebrity hub. If you’re easily star-struck and looking for places to camp out in hopes of sighting Justin Bieber, Scott Disick, or Harry Styles, try hitting up one of these beaches where you're likely to spot a celebrity. 

Click for slideshow
The Best New Ice Cream Flavors for Summer 2018 Gallery
Related Links
The Best Things Celebrities Say About Turning 50 Gallery21 Unexpected Ice Cream Flavors GalleryThe Best Food and Drink in Wisconsin for 2018 Gallery The 9 Most Memorable Crimes That Went Down at Fast Food Restaurants
Tags
news
Ice Cream
Wisconsin
vin diesel

Around the Web