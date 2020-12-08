Anna Moneymaker
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

VIDEO: Rep. Louie Gohmert appears to lose a tooth while talking

December 8, 2020 | 6:58pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Anna Moneymaker

See it: Rep. Louie Goehmert appears to lose tooth while speaking