VIDEO: Bodycam footage shows D.C. police fatally shooting 18-year-old Deon Kay, protests ensue

Police on Thursday released body-cam footage of a Washington, D.C. officer fatally shooting a suspect a day earlier, saying the 18-year-old man brandished a firearm while running from cops. The incident triggered immediate protests in the nation’s capital, with demonstrators suggesting the shooting was another example of systemic racism and police brutality against minorities. Deon Kay, who was Black, died at a hospital Wednesday after being shot in the chest outside a housing complex in the city’s Southeast neighborhood.