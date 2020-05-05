Venezuela’s Maduro claims 2 U.S. ‘mercenaries’ captured in failed invasion, blames Trump

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said two “professional American mercenaries” have been arrested in a failed coup attempt he claims was planned by the Trump administration and neighboring Colombia. In a televised address Monday night, the socialist leader repeatedly praised his country’s response to the alleged attack over the weekend and at one point held up a pair of blue U.S. passports showing the names of Luke Denman and Airan Berry, both former U.S. special forces soldiers.