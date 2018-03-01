Vegan Gluten Free Oatmeal No Bake Cookies

1/3 cup Golden Raisins, roughly chopped and packed, 60 grams
3 1/2 tablespoons Dark Chocolate Chips, roughly chopped, dairy-free
Directions
In a medium pot, combine the almond milk, coconut sugar, tahini and coconut oil and medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to boil.
Once boiling cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture reduced by about 1/3 and begins to thicken. You want it thick but still liquid – it should just coat the back of a spoon. This takes about 9-10 minutes.
While the sugar mixture reduces, stir together the oats, cardamom and salt in a large bowl. Stir in the chopped raisins.
Immediately pour the thickened mixture over the oats and stir until well combined. Place into the refrigerator to cool for 10 minutes. Then, stir in the chocolate.
Pack the oat mixture into a lightly heaping cookie scoop * then release onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Repeat for all the cookies.
Using VERY lightly wet hands, press the cookies out about 1/2 inch, making sure to pack the sides in so they still together. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to harden.
DEVOUR!
Notes
Really pack the dough into a cookie scoop, as packing it helps press them out without them breaking apart.
Store cookies in an air-tight container in the refrigerator.