Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum review

Hair loss can be stressful and frustrating, regardless of whether it’s due to aging, hormone imbalances, stress, or other health conditions. It can also be difficult to find an effective treatment.

While countless products tout benefits that combat thinning hair, results are often disappointing or marred by unwanted side effects. Vegamour’s Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum promises to deliver noticeably denser hair in 90 to 120 days with its clean formula free of harmful toxins.

Vegamour’s Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum improves on their prior formula with its micro-encapsulated hemp oil molecules, which are supposedly more successful at penetrating the upper layer of dermis to stimulate circulation and reduce alopecia-causing inflammation.

We wanted to see whether Vegamour Gro+ delivers the quick, dramatic, side-effect free results it advertises, so we decided to put the serum to the test. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Vegamour hair serum

We tested Vegamour Gro+ among individuals experiencing stress- and hormone-related hair loss, particularly those with thinning, damaged hair. We were most interested to see whether the serum could help us achieve new growth, more length, and increased thickness.

Prior to trying Vegamour Gro+, we used other popular topical products that combat hair loss, including some serums.

What’s in Vegamour hair serum?

The active ingredients in Vegamour Gro+ include hemp oil, mung bean, red clover, curcumin, and nicotiana benthamiana. The protein-rich, plant-based formula is certified vegan and cruelty-free.

As far as how these ingredients work, full-spectrum hemp oil is an anti-inflammatory meant to boost circulation. Mung beans deliver folate that’s supposed to restore luster to hair, while red clover has been shown to improve hair anchoring by inhibiting follicle shrinkage. Curcumin is meant to invigorate the scalp, and nicotiana benthamiana is meant to increase hair density.

Vegamour Gro+ hair serum cost

Vegamour Gro+ costs $68 per one-ounce bottle, which lasts through approximately one month of daily use. Vegamour offers an auto-delivery plan that saves subscribers 15%, dropping the price per bottle down to $58. A new bottle ships every 30 days.

How to use Vegamour hair serum

Applying Vegamour Gro+ to our hair and scalp was quite easy — and we found it far more pleasant than other similar products we’ve tried.

Each treatment requires a full dropper of serum, which is applied at the roots of hair and dispersed by massaging it into the scalp. The serum’s consistency is thin, watery, and nearly odorless. It takes approximately 15 minutes to absorb, or fewer if hair is wet.

We liked that Vegamour Gro+ lacks the oily residue many other serums leave behind. For that reason, we didn’t need to wait for it to dry or absorb before we left the house. We were pleased with how low-maintenance the leave-in product was, not to mention how easily it integrated into a daily routine.

Does Vegamour hair serum work?

We saw good results with Vegamour Gro+ by sticking to the recommended daily application schedule. This was easy to do because we could apply the serum to wet or dry hair — we didn’t have to change our routine just for the serum.

We noticed moderate regrowth and increased density after using Vegamour Gro+ over 120 days of once-daily use. While we continued to experience some hair loss when washing or combing hair, it’s noticeably less than before. We didn’t notice a change to the texture or thickness of our hair.

Vegamour hair serum pros

Overall, we were impressed with our hair results after three months of using Vegamour Gro+. In our experience, Vegamour delivers on its promise of increased hair density and less hair loss within 120 days.

Vegamour Gro+ is one of the lowest-maintenance hair-loss products we’ve ever used. With quick absorption and a residue-free finish, it was easy to integrate into our routine. We were big fans of the fact we were able to apply it to damp hair and head straight out the door 15 minutes later.

In addition to its hair benefits, we like that Vegamour Gro+ relies on vegan, cruelty-free ingredients. It’s an ideal alternative to chemical-laden formulas that often irritate sensitive scalps that are common among individuals with alopecia.

Vegamour Gro+ cons

As with all skin and hair care products, results vary. Some users have reported only minor results after two months of using Vegamour Gro+, and less-than-dramatic results after the full 120 days.

Is Vegamour Gro+ worth it?

Vegamour Gro+ is a well-formulated, protein-rich formula that’s ideal for anyone experiencing stress- or hormone-related hair loss.

In our testing, Vegamour delivered on its claim of dramatic results, including increased hair density and reduced hair loss with daily use. For that reason, it’s most successful among people that commit to maintaining a daily hair care routine with Vegamour Gro+.

Because Vegamour Gro+ is a plant-based formula that forgoes harsh chemicals and synthetic additives, it’s a formidable option for those with sensitive scalps as well as individuals that prefer a natural remedy for alopecia.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.