Vanessa Bryant denies evicting mom, calls out her ‘audacity’ after tearful interview

September 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Dia Dipasupil
Vanessa Bryant is furious at her mother for discussing their personal drama on national TV and accusing the basketball star’s widow of kicking her out of a family home in California. Sofía Urbieta Laine, 67, claimed in an interview this week that her daughter forced her out, made her return a car she had been using and banned her from meeting her granddaughters. Laine, who said she doesn’t know what prompted Bryant’s actions, also told Univision she has a back injury and cannot work.