  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor ‘refused to film with me because I was trans,’ former co-star Billie Lee says

June 11, 2020 | 11:45am
From www.nydailynews.com
By

The former co-star is calling on Bravo to fire Taylor: "Stop celebrating his disgusting actions."