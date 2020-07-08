Rick Bowmer
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Utah Republican loses reelection bid, 1 year after coming out as gay

July 8, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
Rick Bowmer

Nathan Ivie shared the news about his sexuality on a video posted on YouTube in May, 2019.