USC professor under fire after using Chinese word that sounds like English racial slur

September 4, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By

The University of Southern California has placed a communications professor on a short-term “pause” as officials investigate his use of a Chinese word that sounds like an English racial slur, an incident that angered several Black students in his class. Prof. Greg Patton was discussing filler words during a virtual business lesson about public speaking last month when he used a Chinese term that is pronounced as “nàgè” or “nèi ge.”