Marcio Jose Sanchez
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

U.S. soars past 12 million coronavirus cases

November 21, 2020 | 5:09pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson
Marcio Jose Sanchez

The U.S. has recorded more cases and deaths than any other country.